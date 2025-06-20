“I Wasn’t Desperate. I Was in Love.” Chude Jideonwo’s New Documentary Exposes the TikTok Romance Scam

Media entrepreneur and celebrated storyteller Chude Jideonwo has released a new documentary titled “The TikTok Scammer”, a chilling exploration of how digital platforms are being used to exploit love and vulnerability.

The documentary investigates the story of Jlove, an American man who used TikTok to build romantic relationships with Nigerian women under false pretenses. What began as seemingly harmless online exchanges developed into calculated scams, resulting in emotional and financial loss for women who believed they had found genuine connection.

“The TikTok Scammer” takes an unflinching look at how dating apps and social media platforms have become effective tools for deception, where love is used as bait and trust becomes the first casualty.

This story is told entirely through firsthand accounts. One of the women featured, Jasmine Okafor, who went as far as marrying Jlove, shared that she saved $13,000 with him over time. “I even bought the shoes and suit he wore on our wedding day with money I borrowed from my mum,” she said in the film.

Another woman, Lola, revealed that she considered Jlove a brother. Even when people warned her he might be a scammer, she defended him and continued to believe he was genuine.

The documentary draws attention to the real-world consequences of online manipulation and the growing pattern of cross-border romance scams. It adds to the WithChude platform’s growing catalogue of bold, investigative content that confronts the emotional and social realities often left out of the headlines.

“The TikTok Scammer” is now streaming exclusively at watch.withchude.com.

Watch Excerpt:

https://www.withchude.com/watch/135fab54-4271-401f-8cdf-97477c719cb3

Watch Trailer : https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLHZPXZtrKg/?igsh=MWJ3OHBqanJlZHY4Nw==

WithChude.com is a subscription podcast and video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service hosting films, series, podcasts, documentaries, interviews, events and blogs from Africa – that strengthen the mind, the heart, and the spirit.

It has emerged as the only independent media platform in the region depending primarily on paid subscribers. Africa’s streaming platform, inspired by a singular voice.

The flagship interview show from which the platform sprung is always going viral for speaking to Africa’s biggest celebrities in conversations that strengthen mental, emotional and spiritual health. It is widely syndicated across terrestrial television and social media platforms, reaching an average of 8 million people weekly – positioning it as the most watched and most syndicated weekly talk show (digital + traditional) in the region.

——

About Chude Jideonwo Presents

We are creating spectacular factual film and TV that mainstream audiences want to watch.

Our content range includes documentaries, docu-series, docu-reality, travelogues, investigations, talk shows, panels, specials, interviews, podcasts, how-tos, reality, reality soaps, personal stories, makeover shows, live events and stand-up, masterclasses, telethons, personal stories, docudramas, docu-fiction, and biopics.

Films in its slate including the award winning ‘Awaiting Trial’, ‘Daniel vs Ekweremadu’ and the upcoming ‘Where is Chijioke?’ and ‘Is It Your Money?’, the 4-part docu-series on Nigeria’s former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.