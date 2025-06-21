Top 5 Stories Of The Day | North Carolina Declares June 14 as ‘Igbo Day’ to Honour Nigerian Community

North Carolina declares June 14 as ‘Igbo Day’ to honour Nigerian community

SEC bans independent directors from becoming executives in same company

Dangote Refinery raises petrol price to ₦880/litre

Tanzania plans direct flights to Nigeria to boost trade

Nigerians trapped in Israel-Iran conflict call for urgent evacuation

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

North Carolina declares June 14 as ‘Igbo Day’ to honour Nigerian community

The U.S. state of North Carolina has declared June 14, 2025, as ‘Igbo Day’ to recognise the contributions of Nigerians from the South-East region.

Governor Josh Stein made the proclamation on June 12 via the state’s official website, noting that the Igbo people have lived in North Carolina for over 50 years.

He praised the community’s impact in areas such as education, medicine, law, entrepreneurship, and public service, including roles in both state and federal government.

SEC bans independent directors from becoming executives in same company

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has barred Independent Non-Executive Directors (INEDs) from taking up executive roles, including Chief Executive Officer (CEO), within the same company or group structure.

In a circular dated June 20, 2025, the SEC stated that such transitions compromise the objectivity of INEDs and contradict the principles of corporate governance.

The commission directed all public companies and major capital market operators to stop the practice immediately, calling it a violation of guidelines outlined in the National Code of Corporate Governance and SEC’s own governance rules.

Dangote Refinery raises petrol price to ₦880/litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has increased its ex-depot price for petrol to ₦880 per litre, up from the previous ₦825, a ₦55 hike.

The new price raises fresh concerns about fuel affordability, with pump prices expected to exceed ₦900/litre in many areas, especially those far from distribution centres.

The increase comes despite a recent drop in global crude oil prices, sparking renewed worries over price volatility in the downstream sector.

Tanzania plans direct flights to Nigeria to boost trade

The Tanzanian High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E. Selestine Gervas Kakele, has announced plans to launch a direct flight route between both countries to strengthen trade and business ties.

Speaking at the Food and Beverage West Africa Exhibition in Nigeria, which attracted over 6,000 visitors and 300 participants, Kakele said discussions are nearing conclusion, with the flight service expected to begin later this year.

Nigerians trapped in Israel-Iran conflict call for urgent evacuation

Nigerians caught in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran have appealed for immediate assistance as they remain trapped in underground shelters amid intense missile exchanges.

The stranded citizens expressed frustration over the Nigerian government’s slow response, noting that several other countries had already begun evacuating their nationals.

In response, the Federal Government said it is awaiting border clearance to begin the evacuation of over 1,000 Nigerians from the conflict zones.

So far, at least 264 people, including 70 women and children, have reportedly died since the hostilities began.