The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

The Return of Arinzo

When a rising actor returns home with his fiancee, he finds himself caught in the middle of a dangerous and long-buried scandal surrounding his father’s political career.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Avante

This film follows a story on the intersection of vengeance, love, and destiny. When a man’s father is killed, he goes on a path of destruction.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Super Mario Galaxy

This animated comedy details the lives of Mario and Luigi and their friends as they adventure into outer space, where they meet Princess Rosalina and face off against Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Creek

When a man makes his return to Nigeria after 25 years away, he finds himself in dangerous waters when he is kidnapped along the Niger Delta creek.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

EVI

This film follows the redemption arc of a fallen music star whose talents and gifts are unmatched, yet she succumbs to her ego. Evi’s dreams seem to come to a standstill when, on her rise to fame, she is hit with trials and tribulations, including the collapse of her record label, leaving her stranded with no proper support.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Behind The Scenes

A successful real estate mogul is forced to learn about setting boundaries when she starts facing tough times due to her overly generous nature.

Previously released in cinemas, it is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Xo Kitty

Kitty’s time as KISS is coming to an end, and with a list and support from her friends, she is ready to make the most of her last year before college.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Humint

This film follows South and North Korean intelligence agents who clash in Vladivostok, while investigating a criminal incident at the border.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Bloodhounds

This series follows the life of two young boxers who team up with a wealthy moneylender to take down loan sharks who prey on innocents.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Crime 101

A Los Angeles detective’s decision to pursue an elusive thief leads to one last heist for the thief who teams up with an insurance broker.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.