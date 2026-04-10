The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.
Our mantra is “no dull moment.”
- You, Me & Tuscany
When a young woman makes an impulsive decision to live in a stranger’s villa, she gets caught in a lie that becomes a bigger problem when she falls in love with someone in the family.
It is available for viewing in cinemas
- Project Hail Mary
When a science teacher finds himself on a spaceship with no past memories, he finds himself in a riddle he has to solve to save the sun.
It is available for viewing in cinemas.
- The Return of Arinzo
When a rising actor returns home with his fiancee, he finds himself caught in the middle of a dangerous and long-buried scandal surrounding his father’s political career.
It is available for viewing in cinemas.
- Avante
This film follows a story on the intersection of vengeance, love, and destiny. When a man’s father is killed, he goes on a path of destruction.
It is available for viewing in cinemas.
- Thrash
Caught in a catastrophic hurricane, a coastal town battles an onslaught and the toughest of nature’s attacks in an attempt to survive the deadly predators.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- Bandi
After the loss of their mother, a group of orphaned siblings struggle to navigate life, and find themselves caught in a life of crime.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- Anaconda
A group of friends who make a trip to a tropical island for a vacation decide to shoot a remake of their favorite movie, a choice that haunts them.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- The Blackening
Seven black friends on a weekend getaway find themselves the victims of a murderous villain with a vendetta, and fight their way out.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- Touch Me
This horror-comedy film, focuses on the lives of two codependent best friends who become addicted to the heroin-like touch of an alien narcissist.
It is available for streaming on Prime Video.
- Ashes
When a man with Alzheimer’s is confined to a residential home, where he finds himself stuck in a cycle of revisiting the past, present and future.
It is available for streaming on Prime Video.