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April 10, 2026

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

by YNaija
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The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

  1. You, Me & Tuscany

When a young woman makes an impulsive decision to live in a stranger’s villa, she gets caught in a lie that becomes a bigger problem when she falls in love with someone in the family. 

It is available for viewing in cinemas

  1. Project Hail Mary

When a science teacher finds himself on a spaceship with no past memories, he finds himself in a riddle he has to solve to save the sun. 

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

  1. The Return of Arinzo 

When a rising actor returns home with his fiancee, he finds himself caught in the middle of a dangerous and long-buried scandal surrounding his father’s political career. 

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

  1. Avante 

This film follows a story on the intersection of vengeance, love, and destiny. When a man’s father is killed, he goes on a path of destruction. 

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

  1. Thrash 

Caught in a catastrophic hurricane, a coastal town battles an onslaught and the toughest of nature’s attacks in an attempt to survive the deadly predators. 

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. Bandi 

After the loss of their mother, a group of orphaned siblings struggle to navigate life, and find themselves caught in a life of crime. 

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. Anaconda

A group of friends who make a trip to a tropical island for a vacation decide to shoot a remake of their favorite movie, a choice that haunts them. 

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. The Blackening 

Seven black friends on a weekend getaway find themselves the victims of a murderous villain with a vendetta, and fight their way out. 

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. Touch Me

This horror-comedy film, focuses on the lives of two codependent best friends who become addicted to the heroin-like touch of an alien narcissist. 

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

  1. Ashes 

When a man with Alzheimer’s is confined to a residential home, where he finds himself stuck in a cycle of revisiting the past, present and future. 

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

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