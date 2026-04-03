Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Promises to Provide 5,000 AI Cameras to Address Insecurity in Plateau

Tinubu promises to provide 5,000 AI cameras to address insecurity in Plateau

Artemis crew departs for the moon in historic NASA mission

Over ₦66 billion promised for National Food Bank programme launch

Blessing CEO responds to backlash over breast cancer fund appeal

VeryDarkMan clashes with Sowore over Blord detention

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu promises to provide 5,000 AI cameras to address insecurity in Plateau

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to deploy over 5,000 AI-powered cameras in Jos to strengthen security after recent attacks.

During his visit, the president expressed sympathy with the victims and ordered security chiefs, including Christopher Musa and Olatunji Disu, to track down those responsible.

He said Bosun Tijjani will oversee the rollout, starting in Jos before expanding statewide. Tinubu assured residents that measures are being taken to prevent a repeat of the violence.

Artemis crew departs for the moon in historic NASA mission

Astronauts aboard Artemis 2 are now on course for a lunar flyby after a successful engine burn, marking the first crewed moon mission in over 50 years by NASA.

The Orion capsule performed a nearly six-minute firing that set the crew on a 10-day journey around the Moon. Astronaut Jeremy Hansen described the moment as a major step for humanity.

Crew members, including Christina Koch, shared their excitement as they viewed Earth and the Moon from space. The mission launched aboard the Space Launch System from Florida.

Over ₦66 billion promised for National Food Bank programme launch

More than ₦66 billion has been pledged for Nigeria’s food bank initiative at its launch in Abuja, organised by the National Community Food Bank Programme.

Speaking at the event hosted by Oluremi Tinubu, Ali Pate said the major donors include the Aliko Dangote Foundation, with ₦20 billion, and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, with ₦10 billion.

President Bola Tinubu also approved ₦17 billion in support. Additional contributions from states could further raise the total, aimed at improving food access nationwide.

Blessing CEO responds to backlash over breast cancer fund appeal

Blessing CEO has defended her decision to seek public donations for her breast cancer treatment after facing skepticism online.

During an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, she explained that she began fundraising early despite not knowing the exact cost to avoid financial pressure later as her condition progresses.

She also revealed that her planned surgery has been delayed, noting that further tests and aftercare could increase expenses, which influenced her decision to request support ahead of time.

VeryDarkMan clashes with Sowore over Blord detention

VeryDarkMan has criticised Omoyele Sowore for defending Blord, who is currently in custody over alleged impersonation and fraud.

Blord was remanded in Kuje prison after being accused of using VeryDarkMan’s identity without consent. Sowore condemned reactions celebrating the arrest and said he would push for the charges to be dropped.

Reacting online, VeryDarkMan said Sowore should have contacted him privately. He warned against using his name or image without approval and insisted that the case proves no one is above the law.