ACAMB Kicks Off 30th Anniversary Celebration With Tree Planting Initiative

The Association of Corporate Communication and Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB) kicked off activities in June, marking its 30th anniversary celebration with a tree-planting exercise on Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Held in Lagos recently, , the initiative was part of the associations efforts aimed at promoting environmental sustainability while commemorating 3 decades of advancing corporate communications and marketing excellence within Nigeria’s banking industry.

The well attended exercise, was led by President of ACAMB, Jide Sipe and the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Akin Morakinyo, in the company of Vice President 1, Chinwe Bode Akinwande; Vice President 2, Morolake Onifade; Executive committee Members, both past and present, alongside.

Also, Group Heads of marketing and Corporate communications, and Heads of Departments across banks were also on ground as they waded through the heavy downpour, planting trees in the rain, a display of commitment that set the tone for the milestone celebration.

A tree was planted, by representatives of banks in the country and named after each bank.

General Secretary, Association of Corporate Communication and Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB), Olugbenga Owotoomo; Past President, ACAMB, Rasheed Bolarinwa; President, ACAMB, Jide Sipe and Vice President 2, Morolake Onifade during a tree planting initiative, put together to flag-off the 30th anniversary celebration of ACAMB, held at Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

ACAMB President, Jide Sipe, who welcomed members and dignitaries to the exercise, reaffirmed the Association’s commitment to the reputation and growth of the banking industry.

“Thirty years ago, a handful of professionals chose to put the reputation of the banking industry above rivalry. We are standing today on the foundation they laid, and every tree we plant here is a promise to keep building and most importantly deepen credibility by proactively addressing issues which directly improve our collective brand image and customer loyalty,” he said.

“What ACAMB is doing also coincides with our 30th anniversary celebration. One of the best ways to celebrate this milestone is to contribute to the environment by the planting of trees that will on the long run be environmentally and economically impactful to the society at large.

“We are planting trees in honour of banks in the country and each of the trees will be named after them.

Outlining the anniversary programme, Sipe announced a series of activities running through September 2026, including a Golf and Networking Experience on June 27, 2026, at Ikoyi Club, Lagos, with the celebration culminating in a grand Gala Night on September 30, 2026.

President, Association of Corporate Communication and Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB), Jide Sipe; Representative of Wema Bank, Precious Akpan; Vice President 2, Morolake Onifade, Representative of Alpha Morgan, Tolu Onipede and General Secretary, ACAMB, Olugbenga Owotoomo during a tree planting initiative, put together to flag-off the 30th anniversary celebration of ACAMB, held at Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

“We are marking three decades the way they should be marked, with substance and with joy,” he said.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Akin Morakinyo, HCIB, unveiled the Association’s 30th anniversary logo and commended ACAMB for its longstanding collaboration with the Institute.

“This anniversary is dedicated to the glory of God and the service of humanity,”. “I charge every member to hold firmly, to professionalism and ethics in the discharge of their duties.”

A founding member of the association, Dr Nkechi Ali Balogun, offered a historical reflection on its formation. ACAMB was established in 1996 by representatives of banks which include, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Union Bank, IBWA (later Afribank), NEXIM Bank, First Bank, Bank of the North, Savannah Bank the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“The late Mr. Kabir Dangogo, a staff of Union Bank at that time and founding president, gathered us at Kuramo Lodge with a simple idea, that banks could compete and still respect one another,” she said. “I recall with fond memories how Tony Ede of CBN, a founding trustee, propelled our course by providing the association with conducive venues where we hosted our very first meetings”.

Member of the Association’s Board of Trustees, Ogie Eboigbe, traced the formation to concerns over banks de-marketing one another.

“Banks were winning customers by tearing down their rivals, and it was hurting public confidence in all of us,” he explained. Also worthy of mention, is the role members like, late Toyin Abayomi Banjo; VP, Gbade Sanda: Aduke Gomez; Tunde, Thomas, played in helping us actualise our objectives at the time.

The tree-planting exercise reflects ACAMB’s commitment to environmental sustainability and stands as a fitting symbol of the Association’s growth and impact over the past three decades.

The Association of Communication and Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB), was founded in 1996 to combat the negative perception of the banking industry, restore ethics and public confidence in the sector. Today, it continues to be the industry’s voice, shaping positive views and tackling reputational challenges as the sector emerges stronger within and outside Nigeria, sub-Sahara and African markets.

Signed by ACAMB, Publicity Secretary, Abiodun Coker