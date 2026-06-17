YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Minority Lawmakers Say Nigeria Is “Bleeding” Amid Rising Insecurity

JAMB Releases 2026 UTME Original Result Slips for Printing

Davido Tells Rarara: Nigerians Must Not Stay Silent on Insecurity

Oyo NUT Strike Leaves Pupils Idle as Parents Express Concerns

Mary Njoku Slams Public Apathy Over Kidnapped Oyo Schoolchildren

Minority Lawmakers Say Nigeria Is “Bleeding” Amid Rising Insecurity

Members of the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives have expressed deep concern over the country’s worsening security situation, lamenting that Nigeria is “bleeding” from persistent attacks by terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal groups. The lawmakers criticised what they described as a lack of coherent strategy in tackling insecurity, warning that communities across the country continue to suffer loss of lives, displacement, and economic disruption. They called on the Federal Government and security agencies to adopt more decisive and coordinated measures to restore public confidence and safeguard citizens.

JAMB Releases 2026 UTME Original Result Slips for Printing

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has activated the portal for candidates to print their 2026 UTME original result slips, ending weeks of waiting by candidates across the country. The original result slip, which contains candidates’ passport photographs, subject scores, and ranking details, is required for post-UTME screening, admission processing, and clearance by tertiary institutions. Candidates can access the service through JAMB’s e-Facility portal after paying the prescribed fee of ₦1,500. JAMB had earlier delayed the release of the slips due to the completion of foreign examinations and mop-up tests, noting that UTME is a ranking examination requiring all related processes to be concluded before the slips could be issued.

Candidates are advised to print only through the official JAMB portal and avoid third-party websites or agents claiming to offer unofficial printing services. JAMB has repeatedly warned candidates against fraud and urged them to keep multiple copies of their result slips for admission purposes.

Davido Tells Rarara: Nigerians Must Not Stay Silent on Insecurity

Afrobeats star Davido has urged Nigerians not to remain silent in the face of worsening insecurity, responding to comments by singer Dauda Kahutu Rarara that appeared to discourage public criticism of the government over security challenges. Davido argued that citizens have a right and responsibility to speak out when lives are being lost to terrorism, banditry, and kidnappings, stressing that raising concerns about insecurity should not be viewed as disloyalty to the country. His remarks have sparked debate online, with supporters praising his outspokenness and others defending Rarara’s position that criticism should be constructive and avoid undermining national unity.

Oyo NUT Strike Leaves Pupils Idle as Parents Express Concerns

The ongoing strike by the Oyo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has left thousands of pupils out of classrooms across the state, prompting growing concern among parents over disruptions to academic activities and the safety of children staying at home. The teachers embarked on the industrial action following the abduction of pupils and staff in recent attacks, insisting that adequate security measures must be put in place before learning resumes. Parents have called on the state government and relevant authorities to swiftly resolve the crisis, strengthen school security, and ensure that students can return to class in a safe environment.

Mary Njoku Slams Public Apathy Over Kidnapped Oyo Schoolchildren

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mary Njoku has criticised what she describes as growing public indifference to insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the kidnapping of schoolchildren in Oyo State. In a strongly worded statement shared online, she expressed frustration that repeated reports of abductions and violence are increasingly met with limited public reaction, warning that society may be becoming “desensitised” to human suffering. Njoku questioned how Nigerians can continue normal life while victims remain in captivity and urged citizens not to ignore the crisis or treat it as routine news. Her comments add to ongoing public debate about insecurity and the perceived slow response to repeated attacks on schools and communities.