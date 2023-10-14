Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Prime Boy are expected to appear before the coroner on October 26; Lagos gives ultimatum to house owners ‘occupy allotted apartments or forfeit allocation’ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Forex supply surges in the official market

Lagos State gives ultimatum to house owners

Senate bill protecting student education passes first bill

Lagos State shuts Owode and Mile 12 markets

Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Prime Boy are expected to appear before the coroner on October 26

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Forex supply surges in the official market

The value of Foreign Exchange (Forex) in the investor and exporter (I&E) market has increased by 1,302.8%.

This means that the value of Firex has surged to $378.6 million in daily supply, as FMDQ reported that the Exchange revealed that the Forex transaction closed at $407.66 million.

The increase in the dollar rate caused a surge, as the naira depreciated to ₦764.86.

Lagos State gives ultimatum to house owners

The Lagos State Government has warned that allottees of unoccupied homes units in government-owned estates will be given three months to occupy the said homes, or they will lose their allocation.

The Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, announced this ultimatum, after which he took a tour to examine the state of completion on the site at Sheridan Garden Estate, Urban Shelter, and others.

“Allottees of unoccupied home units in all government-owned estates have been given three months’ notice to occupy their apartment or forfeit their allocation, a more robust plan has been developed to ensure a high level of maintenance culture in our estates, and stringent guidelines have been reeled out for facility managers and allottees who default,” he said.

Senate bill protecting student education passes first bill

In a motion to support uneducated children in the country, the Senate has passed the first reading for a bill that states that culprits would be fined ₦50,000 fee if they were found not to have provided their children with primary and secondary school education.

Senator Orji Kalu proposed the bill, which states that every government in the country was mandated to supply free, compulsory and universal basic education for every child of primary and junior secondary age.

The ‘Compulsory Free Universal Basic Education Act 2004’ bill also stated that “Every parent shall ensure that his child or ward attends and completes his primary school education and junior secondary school education by endeavouring to send the child to primary and junior secondary schools.”

Lagos State shuts Owode and Mile 12 markets

The Lagos State Government had ordered the closure of Owode Onirin and Mile 12 International markets due to the unacceptable state of the environment.

Tokunbo Wahab, the state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, authorised the closure of these markets during a joint operation executed by enforcement officers from the Lagos Waste Management Authority and Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps.

“Recent events at Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets have brought to light the pressing need for strict adherence to sanitation standards in our markets. The closure, though a difficult decision, is a necessary step to address the prevailing environmental challenges and to ensure the safety and well-being of all stakeholders,” the state Commissioner said.

“The closure of Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets will enable the stakeholders to assess the situation and improve public health and environmental sanity around that axis. Market conditions have deteriorated to a point where immediate intervention became inevitable.”

Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Prime Boy are expected to appear before the coroner

Since the death of Illerioluwa Promise Aloba (Mohbad), all fingers have been pointed towards a group of people suspected of having had a hand in the death of the Nigerian music star.

The coroner’s inquest investigating the death of Mohbad has called out Naira Marley, Sam Larry, and Prime Boy to appear before the court on October 25.

A Magistrate at the Candide Johnson Courthouse, Ikorodu, Lagos State, has ordered that the Intelligence Department, Panti, ensure that these alleged suspects are present at the court on the specified day as they try to find Mohbad’s killer.