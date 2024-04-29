Weekend Recap  In Case You Missed It | Rema, Wizkid, Davido, Don Jazzy, D’Banj, Burna Boy, Bobrisky

Wizkid
  • Rema rants about the music industry
  • Bobrisky files notice of appeal for conversion of sentence to a fine
  • Wizkid stirs up drama on social media, calls Don Jazzy an influencer
  • D’Banj tenders apology to ex-Mo’hits Record members

Rema rants about the music industry

Despite being known as one of the less controversial celebrities in the Nigerian music industry, Divine Ikubor, also known as “Rema”, was recently active on popular social media platform X (formerly known as ‘Twitter’), where he opened up on some issues concerning his observations in the entertainment industry.

The “Calm Down” singer believed that music labels were trying to clone him as he brought back the act of releasing EPs in the Nigerian entertainment industry, and these labels are trying to use him as the template to which they can promote their other artists.

Rema also claimed that there are now four biggest artists in Nigeria, including himself, as the whole country has acknowledged the big three, Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid, as the most prominent artists in the country.

Bobrisky files notice of appeal for conversion of sentence to a fine

Media socialite Bobrisky has filed a notice of appeal to the federal high court, requesting that her sentence be converted into an option of a ₦50,000 fine on each charge count.

Bimbo Kusanu, Bobrisky’s counsel, stated that she hoped the court would grant the appeal and instead reduce the sentence with an option of a fine on each count.

Wizkid stirs up drama on social media, calls Don Jazzy an influencer

    Wizkid, one of the three significant Nigerian artists and known for his maturity when it comes to staying away from drama on social media, started the week with violence when he responded to a fan asking if he would react to rapper Ladipoe’s claims on X (formerly ‘Twitter’).

    Wizkid shook the internet by responding to the fan, saying he had no business exchanging words with an artist who was signed by an influencer, implying that music executive and owner of Mavins Record label, Don Jazzy, was a social media influencer.

    Fans have since dug up a post of Don Jazzy winning the 2023 Pulse award for “Music Influencer of the Year”, proving that Wizkid only spoke factually concerning Don Jazzy’s status.

    D’Banj tenders apology to ex-Mo’hits Record members

    D’Banj apologised to his ex-Mo’hits members comprising Wande Coal, Don Jazzy, Dr Sid, D’Prince, and K-Switch.

    In the apology, D’Banj reminisced about his time with his ex-members before he departed the group and record label in 2012, asking them to forgive him “If you feel I wronged you at any time.”

    “I’ve spent many years focusing on the blame game, but I’m not playing that game anymore. If you feel I wronged you at any time, forgive me.”

