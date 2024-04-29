Take A Look At Basketmouth’s Upcoming Film, “A Ghetto Love Story”

A Ghetto Love Story

Nigerian actor and comedian Bright Okpocha, also known as ‘Basketmouth’, shared some behind-the-scenes footage of his new and upcoming feature film, “A Ghetto Love Story”.

The film features several A-list actors like Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Akah Nnani, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Patience Ozokwor, Bethel Njoku, Genoveva Umeh, Ehiz Dadaboy, Wale Ojo, Bright Okpocha, Romeo WJ, Dorathy Bachor, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Vandora.

‘A Ghetto Love Story’ is written by Basketmouth and Victoria Eze and focuses on rebuilding faith in resilience and strengthening community bonds. The film promises to focus on some of the dismissed themes in Nollywood as it celebrates originality.

Although the film’s release date is unknown, it is speculated that it will come out before the end of this year.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 27, 2024

‘Beyond The Veil’ Returns For Season 2 on June 7 on Prime Video

Beyond The Veil, a Nollywood drama series has been renewed for season two, which will be released on Prime Video ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 26, 2024

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 25, 2024

Yvonne Orji Developing Yaa Gyasi’s Novel ‘Transcendent Kingdom’ For Sony Pictures

Nigerian-American Emmy nominated comedy-actress has been chosen to develop ‘Transcendent Kingdom’ novel written by Ghanaian-American author Yaa Gyasi for Sony ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 25, 2024

Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) Becomes Highest Grossing Nollywood Film In 2024 With ₦227 Million

In an applaudable feat, the Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) has become the highest-grossing Nollywood film to come out in ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 24, 2024

Nollywood Movies Coming Out In 2024 So Far

Many will admit that Nollywood is the gift that keeps giving with the evidence we have all seen and experienced ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 2, 2023

Nollywood Movies to Expect This December

This December, Nollywood brings in all the presents for families, friends, and lovers who wish to share the joy of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail