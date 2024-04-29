Take A Look At Basketmouth’s Upcoming Film, “A Ghetto Love Story”

Nigerian actor and comedian Bright Okpocha, also known as ‘Basketmouth’, shared some behind-the-scenes footage of his new and upcoming feature film, “A Ghetto Love Story”.

The film features several A-list actors like Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Akah Nnani, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Patience Ozokwor, Bethel Njoku, Genoveva Umeh, Ehiz Dadaboy, Wale Ojo, Bright Okpocha, Romeo WJ, Dorathy Bachor, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Vandora.

‘A Ghetto Love Story’ is written by Basketmouth and Victoria Eze and focuses on rebuilding faith in resilience and strengthening community bonds. The film promises to focus on some of the dismissed themes in Nollywood as it celebrates originality.

Although the film’s release date is unknown, it is speculated that it will come out before the end of this year.