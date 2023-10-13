Supreme Court announces Delats State elections; CBN lifts Forex restriction on 43 items | 5 Things That Should Matter

Supreme Court announces Delats State elections

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

On October 12, the Supreme Court dismissed an interlocutory appeal presented by Chief Kenneth Gbagi, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in the governorship election that took place earlier this year.

In a unanimous vote, the Supreme Court, led by Justice Inyang Okoro, questioned if the lawyer of Gbagi possessed any requisite jurisdiction to plead the case.

It rejected the case, stating that the 180-day window, provided as the time for the tribunal to determine the appeal, had elapsed.

The period allowed for hearing of this matter has elapsed. If the trial court does not have the jurisdiction again, what it means is that this court cannot wear the shoes of the trial court because the 180 days are gone,” the apex court said.

Minister declares the era of exporting raw materials is now over

The Minister for Solid Minerals Development, Dr Oladele Alake, has revealed the policy of value addition by any industry with requisite licences and permits to mine minerals as he clamours for investors to export raw materials.

Dr Oladele Alake revealed his decision at the site of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the factory for processing Lithium.

“Under my supervision, I will emphasise value addition as a government policy for the mining sector, urging all stakeholders and potential investors to embrace it, to boost the economy and to bring foreign exchange,” he said.

The Minister said the decision is in line with the president’s vision to create more employment opportunities for the youths via value addition to the nation’s extractive industry.

CBN lifts Forex restriction on 43 items

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released restrictions earlier placed on importers of 43 items eight years ago.

Isa AbdulMumin, the Director of Corporate Communications of the CBN, stated that to ensure price stability, the Central Bank of Nigeria will gradually increase liquidity in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market through interventions.

“As market liquidity improves, these CBN interventions will gradually decrease. Importers of all the 43 items previously restricted by the 2015 Circular referenced TED/FEM/FPC/GEN/01/010, and its addendums are now allowed to purchase foreign exchange in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.” the CBN said.

Peter Obi’s school certificate legibility is being debated between Labour Party factions

Abayomi Arabambi, the National Publicity Secretary of the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of LP, has argued that Peter Obi has “something fishy” regarding his certificates.

Arabambi stated that the presidential candidate had different names on his university and NYSC certificates. He claimed that he was one of those who screened Peter Obi. Though Obi had said he graduated from the University of Nigeria Nsukka and the National Youth Service Corps, he only submitted the school certificate.

Mr Yunusa Tanko, the spokesman for the party’s presidential campaign council, has defended the presidential candidate’s legitimacy, challenging Arabambi to display his proof of Peter Obi’s forged certificates.

“Let him prove it. Let him show us where the discrepancies are. Already, the documents of Mr Peter Obi are in the public domain. I think it’s just a mischievous accusation.”

Sources have, however, revealed that Peter Obi’s name was present on all his certificates, ranging from SSCE to NYSC.

NCC announces new rates for CUG calls and texts on all network providers

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced changes for Closed User Group (CUG) call and data services.

Effective November 1, the NCC will charge a rate of ₦50 per minute for voice calls on CUG services and ₦4 per text. Network providers such as MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9Mobile all provide CUG services.

This new law means CUG services will now be limited to voice calls and SMS only for customers.