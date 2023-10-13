Film Blog: British-Nigerian Misan Harriman’s Directorial Debut Short Film “The After” Set To Premiere On Netflix This October

“The After” a short film directed and co-written by British-Nigerian celebrity photographer, Misan Harriman is set to debut worldwide on Netflix on October 25th, 2023.

Set in London, the 18-minute short drama is an intense, riveting story that follows Dayo (portrayed by David Oyelowo), a grieving ride-share driver who is devastated after witnessing an attack in the capital. However, he picks up a passenger who helps him confront his past. 

David Oyelowo is known for his incredible acting skills, especially his portrayal of Dr Martin Luther King. Jr. in Salem and as Peter Snowden in Nightingale

Speaking about the film, Misan Harriman said, “After Covid, I wanted my first moving image piece to reflect the soup of life after we’ve all had to endure an act of God that no one really could have predicted. And then, of course, other parts of this story are from the tapestry of my own lived experience. And there are also some parts that are just conjured up from my overly-active imagination. And all of it came to the story that is The After.”

“The After” is set to premiere on Netflix globally on October 25th, 2023.

