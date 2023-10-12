10 Leading Women In Film And Media

In honour of the October 11 International Girl Child Day, we at Ynaija bring the ten leading women in Nigerian film and media.

These women have, without a doubt, proved themselves worthy of the fame and fortune they enjoy.

Building themselves up from scratch, these ten leading women in film and media have chosen to become a beacon of hope to all girl children in Nigeria and Africa, showing them that dreams can be achieved and they can be anything they set their hearts out to become.

Here are our ten leading women in film and media

Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele is a beloved filmmaker, actress, politician, producer, and many more. Known nationwide for her excellent role in the comedy series Jenifa, Funke Akindele began acting in the late 1990s, and since then, the woman has been marvellously creative with her film productions.

Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve is regarded as a veteran and influential woman in the Nigerian film industry. Genevieve Nnaji’s movie Lion Heart, which starred famous black actress Kerry Washington, was the first Nigerian Netflix film as she earned a whopping $3.8 million.

Kemi Adetiba

Kemi Adetiba is a Nigerian television director and music video director. Talented with her skills in making the best videos in the Nigerian entertainment industry, Kemi Adetiba has been praised and given accolades for being behind some of the most exquisite and successful films and videos made in the industry. One of her successfully produced movies is The Wedding Party and King of Boys, which grossed millions of dollars.

Mo Abudu

Mo Abudu has always had a flair for hosting talk shows, as she was the first to host the daily African regional television talk show, Moments With Mo, in which she featured many celebrities and dignitaries such as Hilary Clinton, Wole Soyinka, and many more.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

Since she entered the Nollywood spotlight, Omotola has been a shining star, respected and loved by all Nollywood actors and actresses. The producer, activist, philanthropist, filmmaker, and actress has been seen in some of the blockbuster movies in the country, such as The Wedding Party, Chief Daddy, and more. She was included in the Times 100 most influential people, and she received an invitation to join the Oscar voting academy in 2018.

Biola Alabi

Biola Alabi is an entrepreneur and the CEO of Biola Alabi Media, which. This film production company has made notable shows and movies like Lara and the Beat, Banana Island Ghost, and more. She was listed among the Forbes 20 youngest powerful African women in 2012.

Alice Iyabo Ojo

Seeing Iyabo Ojo on any screen is a delight as the actress, film producer, and director has only ever delivered greatness in almost 200 movies in which she has starred. Recently, Iyabo Ojo has become a force to be reckoned with as she fights for the rights of the bullied and underappreciated.

Kate Henshaw

Kate Henshaw is best described as the movie industry’s aunt as the award-winning actress is a stunning beauty with a portfolio of movies in her name. Kate Henshaw is loved as her roles in the movie screen are powerful.

Tiwa Savage

The Mavins Records’ first princess, Tiwa Savage, is a talented singer-songwriter and vocalist. The musician took the Nigerian music industry by storm with her beauty and unique sounds, infusing modernised lyrics into African sound. Tiwa Savage has won multiple awards as an artist, both local and international. She is revered as one of the most successful female singers in Nigeria and Africa.

Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade, the mama of Africa, is a singer-songwriter and performer. Yemi stole the hearts of Nigerians with her smash hit, Johnny, and she has, since then, continued to etch her name in the music industry. The Nigerian artist has become more of an international performer known throughout Africa. Her sounds have become unique and widely accepted in almost all African countries, which makes her one of the leading women in film and media.