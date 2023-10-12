New Music: Mayorkun Makes a Comeback To the Music Scene With Upcoming Ep “Love…For Free”

After a very long self-appointed “sabbatical”, Mayorkun prepares to make an immense comeback with his upcoming EP, “Love…For Free”.

The 5-track EP has already seen the release of two of its songs namely “Lowkey” and “For Daddy”, which was released back in April.

This is going to be the artist’s first body of work since his 2021 sophomore album, “Back in Office”.

Recall that his debut album, “Mayor of Lagos”

was nominated and won the 2019 Headies Award for Best R&B/Pop Album. He also won the category for Hip Hop World Revelation in the same year.

Click here to stream the full EP upon its release.