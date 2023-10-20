Weekend Playlist: Top Songs to Add to your Playlist this Weekend

As we approach the weekend looking to unwind and relax after the stressful week, music can be a form of escape and provide that soothing feeling you yearn for. In this weekend’s edition, we bring you the best new music out of Nigeria and West Africa. Committed to giving you the most relaxing time ever, we at Ynaija have done the work and compiled the ideal weekend playlist that would keep you both relaxed and turnt.

Thermo: Mayorkun

Sensational: Chris Brown ft Davido & Lojay

Lose Control: Mayorkun ft Blaxckie

Puff & Pass remix: Shallipopi & Zerrydl

Girls Need Love (Girls Mix): Summer Walker & Tyla

Incoming: Shatta Wale & Tekno

Bad Till Eternity: Blaqbonez ft Zlatan

Max Julien: Wale

Away: Iyanya

Start to Dance: Orezi

Peace of Mind: Wonda

CBN: Skibii, Seyi Vibez & Teni ft Reekado Banks & Mayorkun

Pidgin & English: Bnxn

Party: Basketmouth & Peruzzi

Balenciaga: Medikal & Mayorkun

Don’t say Much: Skales

Area Boyz Prayer: NSG & Seyi Vibez

Blood on the Dance Floor: Odumodublvck, Bloody Civilian & Wale

Je M’apelle: Darkoo & Davido

My Brother: Bella Shmurda

Denge II: King Perry, Runtown & Shatta Wale

Oscroh (Pepperline): Shallipopi

Lowkey: Mayorkun

My G: Kizz Daniel

Reality Check: Jyellowl & Harrysong

Away: Paranormal Dj ft Alpha P & Kemuel

Banger: Kida Kidz, Boj & Pheelz

Enjoy!