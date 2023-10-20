Weekend Playlist: Top Songs to Add to your Playlist this Weekend

As we approach the weekend looking to unwind and relax after the stressful week, music can be a form of escape and provide that soothing feeling you yearn for. In this weekend’s edition, we bring you the best new music out of Nigeria and West Africa. Committed to giving you the most relaxing time ever, we at Ynaija have done the work and compiled the ideal weekend playlist that would keep you both relaxed and turnt.
- Thermo: Mayorkun
- Sensational: Chris Brown ft Davido & Lojay
- Lose Control: Mayorkun ft Blaxckie
- Puff & Pass remix: Shallipopi & Zerrydl
- Girls Need Love (Girls Mix): Summer Walker & Tyla
- Incoming: Shatta Wale & Tekno
- Bad Till Eternity: Blaqbonez ft Zlatan
- Max Julien: Wale
- Away: Iyanya
- Start to Dance: Orezi
- Peace of Mind: Wonda
- CBN: Skibii, Seyi Vibez & Teni ft Reekado Banks & Mayorkun
- Pidgin & English: Bnxn
- Party: Basketmouth & Peruzzi
- Balenciaga: Medikal & Mayorkun
- Don’t say Much: Skales
- Area Boyz Prayer: NSG & Seyi Vibez
- Blood on the Dance Floor: Odumodublvck, Bloody Civilian & Wale
- Je M’apelle: Darkoo & Davido
- My Brother: Bella Shmurda
- Denge II: King Perry, Runtown & Shatta Wale
- Oscroh (Pepperline): Shallipopi
- Lowkey: Mayorkun
- My G: Kizz Daniel
- Reality Check: Jyellowl & Harrysong
- Away: Paranormal Dj ft Alpha P & Kemuel
- Banger: Kida Kidz, Boj & Pheelz
Enjoy!
