Fun Events Happening in Lagos This Weekend

It’s the weekend, which means it’s that time when we can have some fun.

Weekends are the only time we get to be in our space for the next two days.

What fun things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

In Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, tons of fun events await your attendance.

Here Are The Fun Things To Do In Lagos This Weekend

Chivita World Juice Day

Hosted by Chivita, you can join BBNajia’s ex-housemate, Alex Unusual, and other influencers at Queens Park, Water Corporation, Victoria Island on October 20 for a guaranteed fun time and cool vibes.

Piano People

Where else do you want to be on a Friday 20, if not the Naija biggest Amapiano party? The event will be held at The Good Beach with an entry fee of ₦5,000. The party starts at 6 p.m. and is on till you quit.

90s Baby

Calling all 90s babies to attend this event, which starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, 20, and ends by 10 p.m. The event promises the perfect excuse to wear your best outfits. The location is Bogobiri, Ikoyi, and tickets are sold at ₦3,250.

The Upper Riddim

Have you been looking for an event that entertains your Y2K fantasy? Well, look no more as the Upper Riddim invites you to party at a Y2K-themed event on Saturday, 21, at Johnny Rockets, Victoria Island.

Colours II

Colours II is an out-of-the-box event with several talented DJs blasting great tunes and music to your ears as you move your feet on the dance floor. The event is on Saturday, 21 and is located at The Good Beach. Tickets are sold for ₦5,000.

Muson Brunch & Art Exhibition

If your idea of fun is not at a party or club, then the Muson Brunch & Art Exhibition might be the one for you. Starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday 22, at Marina, Onikan, Lagos. The ticket fee is ₦15,000.

The Etuk Philosophy

Etuk Ubong invites you to a music concert on Sunday 22 at The Truth Village, Shitta, Surulere. The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are sold for ₦2,000. Treat yourself to an exciting and fun weekend; you deserve it.