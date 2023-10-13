Events You Don’t Want to Miss in Lagos This Weekend

It’s the weekend in Lagos State; we know you have been waiting all week to be in your space for the next two days.

What plans do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is happening in Lagos this weekend?

This is Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and many events await your attendance.

These Are the Events Taking Place In Lagos This Weekend

Mask & Mimosas

Have you ever been interested in a mask-themed event? On Friday, 13, Mask & Mimosas offers you the opportunity to put on your best outfits and your mask as you head on to Gusto Lagos, a restaurant located at Etim Inyang, Victoria Island.

Halloween House Party

It’s the month of Halloween, and if you’re not terrified of the dark, there is a house party on Friday, 13, which promises to be loads of fun with costumes, drinks, and many more on the itinerary. The location is currently undisclosed, and the fees differ for men and women (witches and wizards).

Felabration

Fans of the music legend Fela Kuti unite for this event on Saturday, 14, at Etim Inyang, Victoria Island. Friends and lovers can celebrate the music genius that is Fela Kuti as you all learn about the story of Afrobeat and Fela.

Games Night

This one is for all the competitive game lovers out there. House of Oni presents to you Games Night, featuring a silent disco experience. If you want an interactive event this weekend, here is an opportunity to sign up. Tickets are as low as ₦3,000, and the event is held at Eletu Ogabi, Victoria Island.

Jazz Night with Yinka Davies

Put on those dancing shoes and come on onto the dance floor as you pull your friends and lover along with you to groove. Happening on Sunday, 15, at Alliance Française at Osborne Ikoyi, Jazz Night offers an exciting experience with a 5,000 ticket fee.

Paint & Sip and Karaoke

If you are more into arts and crafts, this is one such event for your personality. Paint & Sip and Karaoke sounds every bit a stress relief for anyone. After working tirelessly during the week, we didn’t blame you for wanting to let out that stress on a canvas or the stage as you sing your heart out. With a ticket fee of 10,000, you can attend the event on Sunday 15 at Rango Rooftop Lounge, Lekki Phase 1.

Fashion, Music & Food Fair

With a free entry, you can participate in this fair as you walk around, networking, purchasing fancy items and eating tasty meals you haven’t had in a while. The fair is on Sunday, 15 at His Dulce Place, Victoria Island, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.