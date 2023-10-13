Ice Spice Collaborates With Rema for New Song, Pretty Girl

Rema and Ice Spice new song, Pretty Girl

American rapper Ice Spice has collaborated with Nigerian artist Rema on her latest single, Pretty Girl.

The two trending musicians are currently at the peak of their artistry, as they have both occupied spots on the Billboard Top 10 charts, with Rema winning a VMA award for his song Calm Down with Selena Gomez.

Though new to the music industry, the Princess Diana singer has partnered with Rema, adding to the list of top artists that she has worked with within the entertainment industry.

With famous A-list celebs like Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, it can be said that the American rapper is aiming for the stars.

Afrobeats enthusiast Rema is also one to watch out for in the music industry, as the Nigerian artist has captured the hearts of millions with his unique sound. The singer also boasts of several features, both in Nigeria and internationally.

His song, Calm Down, featuring Selena Gomez, has hit the 1 billion stream mark on Spotify, making it his first song to get that many streams.

Ice Spice and Rema teaming up might be the duo we never expected.

Click here to listen to Pretty Girl.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Abraham Isaac October 13, 2023

Weekend Playlist: Top Songs to Add to your Playlist this Weekend

As we approach the weekend looking to unwind and relax after the stressful week, music can be a form of ...

Abraham Isaac October 12, 2023

New Music: Mayorkun Makes a Comeback To the Music Scene With Upcoming Ep “Love…For Free”

After a very long self-appointed “sabbatical”, Mayorkun prepares to make an immense comeback with his upcoming EP, “Love…For Free”. The ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 10, 2023

Watch | Ayra Starr Releases Music Video For Her Smash Single, Rhythm & Blues

Beautiful Mavins record label signee Ayra Starr has taken the world by storm with her angelic voice as she’s become ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 6, 2023

Bella Shmurda Pays Tribute To Late Best Friend, Mohbad, in New Song ‘My Brother’

Nigerian singer Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, also known as Bella Shmurda, recently released a song to pay tribute to his late ...

YNaija October 2, 2023

Watch: Beyoncé announces Renaissance World Tour Concert Film

Beyoncé has just announced a film documenting her just concluded 39-city Renaissance world tour which is set to premiere in ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 29, 2023

Victony Dedicates New Song to Deceased Friend, Reminisces About His Accident 2 Years Ago

Popular Nigerian Singer-Songwriter Anthony Victor (Victony) released a new single this weekend, dedicating it to his friend who died in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail