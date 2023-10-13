Ice Spice Collaborates With Rema for New Song, Pretty Girl

American rapper Ice Spice has collaborated with Nigerian artist Rema on her latest single, Pretty Girl.

The two trending musicians are currently at the peak of their artistry, as they have both occupied spots on the Billboard Top 10 charts, with Rema winning a VMA award for his song Calm Down with Selena Gomez.

Though new to the music industry, the Princess Diana singer has partnered with Rema, adding to the list of top artists that she has worked with within the entertainment industry.

With famous A-list celebs like Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, it can be said that the American rapper is aiming for the stars.

Afrobeats enthusiast Rema is also one to watch out for in the music industry, as the Nigerian artist has captured the hearts of millions with his unique sound. The singer also boasts of several features, both in Nigeria and internationally.

His song, Calm Down, featuring Selena Gomez, has hit the 1 billion stream mark on Spotify, making it his first song to get that many streams.

Ice Spice and Rema teaming up might be the duo we never expected.

Click here to listen to Pretty Girl.