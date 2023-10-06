Don’t Want To Stay Indoors All Weekend? These Are The Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend

It’s the weekend; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

These Are the Events Taking Place In Lagos This Weekend

Amapiano District: Circus Night

In the words of the talented Nigerian singer Asake, Amapiano is a big vibe, and everyone knows it. On October 6, Friday, you can join amapiano lovers at Amapiano District along with several artists and celebrity DJs. Ticket fees are free; however, for late registration, you pay ₦20k for a ticket. The party begins at 6 p.m. and stays on till the following day

Lagos Rooftop Nights

Do you need the feeling of the night sky bathing you with the air of freedom as you party away the stress of this week? On Friday, 6, Sixty by Chef Lu is organising a free entry Lagos Rooftop party with Live Music. The event is at Herbert Macaulay, Yaba, and promises to be fun.

Element House

If you missed the events happening on a beach last weekend, here is a chance for you to attend a house music-themed party held at the Good Beach. The event is slated on Saturday, 7, and you can get your tickets here as they cost ₦7,000.

Kenkey Fest

Calling all the foodies, especially Ghanaian cuisine lovers. On October 7, Kenkey Fest is held on the mainland at Oba Akinjobi, Ikeja, Lagos, with the entry fee ticket set at ₦1,000 and ₦15,000 for a VIP buffet. Come and experience a world of excellent Ghana cuisine with an empty stomach and a plate to enjoy this delicacy.

Create Art with Linocut Print

This event is for art lovers who would rather spend time creating beauty with linocut print. Tickets begin at $45 and are as high as $85 with different packages. Located at Kofo Abayomi, Victoria Island, this event is open to all art lovers on October 7.

Agbaya Linkup

Happening at Landmark Beach on October 8, the Agbaya linkup promises to be a good time for friends and families as several brands sponsor the event. At Agbaya Linkup, there are so many games and activities lined up for participants, as tickets cost 8,000 per person. Starting at noon, Landmark Beach is where to be this Sunday for a memorable time.

Rehash Day Party

Are you up for celebrating the new age of Nigeria’s independence? Rehash Day Party is on October 8 at Paradis 4th Roundabout, Lekki. Tickets can be gotten for as low as 2,500. The event is a great way to network and make new friends, and there may be sightings of influencers and celebrities.