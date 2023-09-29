Looking for Ways to Spend Your Weekend? These Are The Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend

Weekend

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here’s a list of some events happening in Lagos this weekend that you can attend

  1. Scroll Back

Go back in time with ‘Scroll Back’ as you relive your childhood memories at this event on Friday, 29 September. The motto of this event is to “party like a ten-year-old.” The ticket fee is 10k, located at 3699 Lounge, Victoria Island. This is a chance to dress up in the early 2000s outfits as you groove to songs that remind you of the old days.

  1. Vaniti Lagos

Are you interested in a fun and exciting party starting from Friday, 29 to October 1st? The grand opening of Vaniti Lagos is where you’ll want to be, as there will be celebrities like Odumodu Blvck in attendance at the nightclub. The location of the new club is at Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.

  1. Games & Silent Disco Night

Have you ever been to a silent disco? Well, this is your chance to experience a fantastic time with your friends and lover as you party all night at Landmark Beach. Tickets begin from ₦5,000 for early birds and ₦8,000 regulars; however, there is a group discount. If you want a place to spend your weekend, this is where to be.

  1. Creative Bloc Carnival

This is where the party’s at for all creatives looking to network and have some fun meeting new people. It’s the end of the month, and you should want to send it with a bang. If you are a creative looking to spread your wings as you dance to cool beats with a bottle of liquor, then the Creative Bloc Carnival calls your name. The event is on 30 September at Muri Okunola Park, and the ticket fee is ₦5,000.

  1. Chief (A play)

Not interested in music and dancing? We have just the thing for you. Chief begins playing in Terra Kulture from 30 September to 29 October. You can revel in the audience’s silence as they enjoy the play alongside you. This is a calm way to introduce yourself to art, as seeing a play is highly recommended.

  1. Ascension

Ascension is an electronic music festival for EDM lovers who want nothing more than to sweat the stress of the month away in preparation for the new. The festival begins at 6 p.m. on October 1 and lasts until dawn. It’s located at Lekki Coliseum, and you can get the tickets here.

  1. Mainland Block Party

Tune in to this event sponsored by Jameson on October 1. You can celebrate Independence Day with your friends this weekend at the Mainland Block Party held at Fidelity Car Park, Oniru. The show begins at 5 p.m. and stays on till 3 a.m.

