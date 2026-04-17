Events To Attend In Lagos This Weekend (April 17 – 19)

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next three days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here’s a list of some events happening in Lagos this weekend that you can attend

Silent Disco Party

Join the crowd at 225B Etim Inyang Cres., Victoria Island, on April 17 to dance your way into the weekend at the silent disco party.

Gameplay

Go have fun with some food, trivia, and a proper night out at 7:45 Gameplay at The Garden, Ikoyi, on April 17. Bring your friends or your lover, or come solo; just go ready to have a good time.

How I Met Your Father

This live reality show is a perfect, low-effort dating experience for people looking to meet their special someone. It is happening on the 18th of April.

Element House

Perfect for lovers of tech house, Afro house, and deep house, this rave happening on the 17th of April is the perfect place to be.

Zodiac Party

Happening on the 18th of April, this event is the perfect club-themed rave for lovers of Afro house, Afro EDM, and Amapiano.

Rav3 Yard

Prepare for an intimate rave experience built for Real Rav3rz, featuring heavy energy and a crowd that actually knows how to move, on April 18 at the Jameson Yard, Lekki.

Ritual of Rhythms

Bring out the fun in you this weekend as you party hard at the ‘Ritual of Rhythms’ at Decode Lounge, Fola Osigbo, Lekki, on April 18.

The RnB Room

If your playlist is R&B, then the RnB Room is where you know you need to be, as the event is packed with smooth vocals, talented artists, and real vibes. Praiz, Dwin the Stoic, and more are bringing the energy live to the event on April 19 at Live Lounge VI, Lagos.

Soakers Adrenaline Rush

Come have fun with your adrenaline about to go through the roof on April 19 at Lekki Leisure Lake, Oniru. The event includes loud music, games, and fun like no other before.

Kayak Hangout

Are you looking for a place to unwind this month? Join the crew for an exciting Kayak Hangout experience where adventure meets relaxation. This is taking place on April 19 at the Wings Office Complex, 17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island.