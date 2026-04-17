The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.
Our mantra is “no dull moment.”
- The Mummy
When the young daughter of a journalist disappears without a trace into the desert, her unexpected return eight years later quickly shifts from happiness to the family’s greatest nightmare.
It is available for viewing in cinemas.
- The Other Side of the Bridge
When a privileged son of a retired senator comes in contact with a street fighter from Surulere, their lives intertwine in a show of high stakes, and a fight that slowly begins to carry personal and social weight beyond the boxing ring.
It is available for viewing in cinemas.
- Normal
This American action film follows the life of a new sheriff in a small town in Minnesota, whose uncovering of a dark secret sets off a world of chaos.
It is available for viewing in cinemas.
- Trade by Bata
A Nigerian-American woman’s journey to her grandmother’s village to claim her father’s inheritance becomes a test of patience, strength and resilience after her plans crumble, forcing her to adjust to life in the village.
It is available for viewing in cinemas.
- 180
An angry father seeking revenge after a road rage incident leaves his son in a critical condition, and finds himself caught in the middle of conflicting emotions.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- Big Mistakes
This comedy series follows the story of two incapable siblings who have been blackmailed into a life of crime.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- Roommates
When a shy college girl makes the move to ask a college cool-girl to be her roommate, what starts out as a blossoming friendship quickly becomes a bane on both their lives.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- Million Dollar Secret
This reality show features 14 contestants in a game of high-stakes and deception. They must survive elimination and win the million dollar prize.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- Balls Up
When two marketers pitch a bold new condom World Cup sponsorship, they must survive the scandals and chaos it brings.
It is available for streaming on Prime Video.
- Fabian And The Deadly Wedding
When an hapless con artist crashes a quirky winter wedding, with the intention of stealing a gift meant for the bride, he finds himself caught in the middle of solving a murder that disrupts his plan.
It is available for streaming on Prime Video.