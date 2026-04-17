The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week

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The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

The Mummy

When the young daughter of a journalist disappears without a trace into the desert, her unexpected return eight years later quickly shifts from happiness to the family’s greatest nightmare.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Other Side of the Bridge

When a privileged son of a retired senator comes in contact with a street fighter from Surulere, their lives intertwine in a show of high stakes, and a fight that slowly begins to carry personal and social weight beyond the boxing ring.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Normal

This American action film follows the life of a new sheriff in a small town in Minnesota, whose uncovering of a dark secret sets off a world of chaos.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Trade by Bata

A Nigerian-American woman’s journey to her grandmother’s village to claim her father’s inheritance becomes a test of patience, strength and resilience after her plans crumble, forcing her to adjust to life in the village.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

180

An angry father seeking revenge after a road rage incident leaves his son in a critical condition, and finds himself caught in the middle of conflicting emotions.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Big Mistakes

This comedy series follows the story of two incapable siblings who have been blackmailed into a life of crime.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Roommates

When a shy college girl makes the move to ask a college cool-girl to be her roommate, what starts out as a blossoming friendship quickly becomes a bane on both their lives.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Million Dollar Secret

This reality show features 14 contestants in a game of high-stakes and deception. They must survive elimination and win the million dollar prize.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Balls Up

When two marketers pitch a bold new condom World Cup sponsorship, they must survive the scandals and chaos it brings.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Fabian And The Deadly Wedding

When an hapless con artist crashes a quirky winter wedding, with the intention of stealing a gift meant for the bride, he finds himself caught in the middle of solving a murder that disrupts his plan.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.