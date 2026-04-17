Nigerian Film Just Cracked Open the Francophone Market

On April 16, Trino Motion Pictures announced that its psychological thriller The Weekendhad been picked up by Canal+ for a French-dubbed release across more than 60 Francophone territories. The deal spans Africa, Europe, and French overseas territories, covering both linear TV and streaming. It is one of the widest international rollouts for an independently produced Nigerian film to date.

Nollywood’s export story usually gets told through Netflix and the Anglophone diaspora. Francophone Africa, a market of over 200 million people sitting right next door, has largely been a blind spot. Most Nigerian films never get dubbed into French. Most Nigerian producers never build the broker relationships that turn a local hit into a continental one. The weekend changes that matter for everyone downstream.

What Does This Actually Do for the Creator Economy?

One film deal doesn’t shift an industry. What shifts it is what sits underneath the deal. Trino worked with iFind Pictures, an international sales agent that has handled several of its previous French-language acquisitions. That relationship is infrastructure. The dubbing studios, the sales agents, and the festival runs through Tribeca 2024, BFI London, Screamfest and NollywoodWeek Paris are all infrastructure too, built over the years by people whose names rarely make the press release.

When Daniel Oriahi’s film lands on Canal+ screens in Dakar, Abidjan, Paris and Montreal, a Lagos post-production house gets a reference point. A Nigerian screenwriter gets a case study for their agent. A Francophone African producer starts thinking about Nigerian co-productions seriously. Every stage of the pipeline starts generating work.

What We Think

For years, Nollywood was framed as a content factory with a local ceiling. The 2025 box office numbers pushed back on that framing. The Canal+ deal pushes harder. Who else in Lagos is building a Trino-style pipeline of festival runs, international sales agents, genre films that travel, and producers treating distribution as a ten-year project? Somewhere in a Lekki post-production room tonight, someone is probably finishing the rough cut for the next one.