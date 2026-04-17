What is Nigerian Coachella? Nigerians Want to know if We Can Host a Festival of That Scale?

The second weekend of the 2026 Coachella festival is approaching, and it has us wondering whether Nigeria has its own Coachella and whether we could ever host a festival like it.

The Coachella festival is a two-weekend event held in the desert near Los Angeles, United States, and it draws thousands of people traveling from other countries and states to attend and enjoy performances by their favorite artists, both mainstream and smaller. The existence of international festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza raises questions such as, “Will Nigeria ever have a festival like Coachella? Or does Nigeria already have such festivals?”

The State of The Current Festivals In Nigeria

Although it is commonly known that Nigeria has festivals, most of the country’s festivals are curated around ‘Detty December,’ and concerts are often marketed around a single artist and held on a single day. With festivals like Coachella, it’s a full weekend event, with artists performing each day across multiple stages. However, while some concerts in Nigeria are marketed as festivals, they do not necessarily reflect the same festival spirit that is seen in the international music scene. Which makes us wonder, what are the hindrances to a Nigerian Coachella festival?

Challenges To A Coachella Festival In Nigeria

There are a few challenges to holding a Coachella festival in Nigeria. Here are a few of them:

Insecurity

The rising insecurity in Nigeria is one of the main obstacles to hosting a Coachella event there. The northern states of Nigeria are ideal venues for a Coachella-style event, and given the current levels of violence, kidnapping, and insecurity in these regions, as well as the roads that connect them, it is unlikely that a festival of that magnitude will take place without the Nigerian government making greater efforts to ensure national security.

Infrastructure In Nigeria

A festival like Coachella requires proper infrastructure. With the festival grounds spanning over 642 acres, including space for parking and camping, there is an incredible amount of money and systemic organization that goes into an event of that scale. In the current state of Nigeria, the possibility of creating a space with accessible water, power, sound, tech, and lighting; infrastructural support for such a massive crowd involving roads, camping zones, cooling stations, food distribution & emergency services; as well as a workforce of an estimated 10,000+ people is a difficult task.

During ‘Detty December’ concerts in the country, there are often complaints about traffic and congested roads, a pattern that has been consistent for years. A Coachella-style recreation in Nigeria is not possible if the government cannot address the needs of smaller festivals.

How Can We Host A Festival on Coachella’s Scale?

To get Nigeria to the point where it can host events like Coachella, a few steps can be taken. The following are some areas that need attention:

Creating A Secure Location

A major necessity is a venue that can accommodate at least 60k people, and the ideal location to bypass congestion in Lagos would be a northern state where traffic is a foreign concept. However, this is only possible if the government makes an effort to reduce insecurity in the country and ensure that state-to-state travel is not a death trap.

Fixing The Power Situation

The country’s power situation also needs to improve to accommodate everyone who will be present at the festival grounds. A festival like Coachella requires ample, reliable electricity to power it throughout its duration.

Stable Health Care

Another necessity for a festival of that scale is stable, reliable medical facilities to mitigate the risk of anyone falling ill or losing their life due to the crowded environment. For this to happen, the country’s current health system has to be improved drastically, with emergency medical services taking priority during a festival of that scale.

Partnership

The Nigerian government requires a partnership between artists and festival promoters. A common theme in Nigerian concerts is either artists canceling or showing up late, but festivals like Coachella require efficiency from all parties involved. All artists are required to use up their allocated time and allow for the next artist’s arrival.

What we think

Although Nigeria has hosted festivals like Homecoming, NATIVELAND, and Flytime, none of them have ever been as large as Coachella or even Lollapalooza. In order to get to the point where we can host festivals of that magnitude, we must advocate for change in both the music industry and the nation at large. The government, rather than typical festival promoters, can overcome the main obstacle we face in organizing a festival of that magnitude.