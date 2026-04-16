Nigerian Youths vs Tinubu: The Problem With Tinubu’s Government 

The 2027 presidential elections are drawing closer, and Nigerian youths have begun using their voices to call for change. With a recent trend on X (formerly Twitter) blaming the current president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the state of the country, it is clear where the plans and choices of Nigerian youth for the new president fall, and they are not with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Social media has become increasingly filled with videos, posts, and comments from people encouraging one another to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to vote out the current presidential party. Nigerian youths have taken to social media to highlight things they have had to either become accustomed to or let go of since Tinubu took office in 2023.

What are the things Nigerians have had to let go of since Tinubu took his position as the president? There are several things Nigerians have complained about since Tinubu came into power. However, there are a few things that Nigerians have mentioned as sources of concern. These things are

Increased Violence & Insecurity

Nigeria has been a boiling pot for decades, with insecurity on the rise, either from the popular terrorist group Boko Haram or the Fulani herdsmen. However, even with the increase in violence, Nigerians have noted that this administration has done nothing to curb the deaths or increased violence and kidnapping faced by Nigerians, either choosing to ignore it or addressing it insensitively. While the military in Nigeria has continued to do its best to protect Nigerians, it is both understaffed and under-equipped, which has further crippled its chances.

In a recent case involving Jos State, where people were attacked and murdered by terrorists, the president’s approach towards the sensitive situation had Nigerians in shock for days on end. Nigerian youths claim the president’s lackadaisical approach towards the death of his citizens is reflective of the lack of care he has towards Nigeria and have seen it as a sign to vote out his governance. Although the pleas by the youth for people to get their PVCs started long before the massacre in Jos, it had an effect in increasing the number of people pleading for Nigerians to vote out the president.

Economic Collapse

A major factor increasingly mentioned in complaints by youths clamoring for a different president and political party is the country’s economic crisis. A crisis that has continued to affect Nigerians’ health and financial well-being.

Many youths have cited the very obvious differences in food prices from three years ago to now. Others have cited the cost of transportation and, increasingly, the cost of petrol, which saw a drastic increase from 2023, when it ranged from ₦195 to ₦300, before it shot to ₦600 by June after Tinubu removed the fuel subsidy. Currently at ₦1,030, petrol is at its highest level ever. Nigerians have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to start a trend comparing the prices of everyday needs before the president was sworn in with current prices, blaming the president for the drastic increase and calling for change by voting him out.

Power Decline

While Nigeria has suffered from a lack of proper electricity supply for decades, Nigerians have alluded that the past three years have seen the worst power crisis the country has faced. Citing the recent action of the presidential residence going off the national grid and instead using solar power to generate electricity. For many, it has been shown that the president has no interest in fixing the alarming power crisis.

According to news reports from 2026, Nigeria is in billions of dollars of debt in the power sector, which accounts for the decline in electricity supply to Nigerians. While the price of electricity has also increased since the president was sworn in, the cost has risen alongside a decline in the amount of electricity provided. The national grid has seen a rise in outages in the past few years at an alarming rate, with half the country experiencing prolonged darkness.

In a generation where most people work from home or need access to their computers or electronic devices to get work done, the state of power in the country is not only disappointing but also detrimental to the sanity of the average Nigerian.

The Tax Increase

In 2025, Tinubu’s government announced an increase in taxes for Nigerians, even setting a deadline. While Nigerian youth have admitted the country has always been taxed, the increase and the government’s focus on the new tax law have sparked another wave of outrage among them, who are demanding accountability for what their tax payments are funding. Nigerians have cited difficulties in transportation, education, health care services, and many other areas as examples of what taxpayer money should be used to fix but is instead left untouched.

Renewed Hope or Renewed Suffering?

While Tinubu’s Renewed Hope government has made life difficult for the average Nigerian, it has had a major effect on the quality of life Nigerian youths enjoy. The cost of electricity, the decline in power supply, transportation, education, and health care, and the increase in taxes have not only crippled most Nigerian youths, leaving more unemployed and uneducated, but also left more feeling trapped.

Nigeria has seen an increase in youth deaths due to the state of the country. Either from the increase in insecurity in the country, which has been higher with young Nigerians getting kidnapped and then killed while en route to their mandatory NYSC service, or the decay in the medical sector, which has increased the mortality rate in the country. Tinubu’s Renewed Hope government has also introduced an abhorrent level of tribalism in the country, which has caused many Nigerian youths to be at constant loggerheads. The tribalism used by the current government to win the previous elections has continued to have negative effects on how the youth navigate interactions with each other.

What are the Nigerian Youths Doing to Fight the Current Government?

The major solution being employed by the Nigerian youth in connection to the current government is the creation of educational tools on how to obtain your PVC and vote out the current government. In the last month, there has been an increase in the clamor for PVC collection and voting for the right party.

What do we think?

The 2027 presidential elections are still months away, but the Nigerian youth have decided to ensure the APC government is removed from power and to fight for a better quality of life for their generation and the country. The dedication of Nigerian youth and their righteous anger towards this administration has great potential to create a better future for the country.