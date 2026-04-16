Ranked! Our Top 10 Nollywood Films To Watch On Prime Video

There are a lot of great Nollywood films on Prime Video, from romantic comedies to thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat, to heartfelt dramas. There’s something for every mood. We count down our top 10 Nollywood films on Prime Video in this article, in the order that we liked them the most and wanted to see more of.

Not on board with our ranking? Drop your personal top 10 list in the comments and let’s debate!

Breath of Life (2023)

‘Breath of Life’ starts off our list of Nollywood films on Prime Video, as it focuses on a former pastor who loses his family in a car crash and turns away from God until he meets a young boy who helps him find purpose again. The film shows his journey back to faith and his help for others. It ranks number one for its powerful story, its top AMVCA award in 2024, and its stunning visuals, making it Nollywood’s best recent drama on Prime Video.

Gangs Of Lagos (2023)

In Lagos’ Isale Eko area, friends Obalola, Gift, and Ify rise from street life to power through crime and politics, facing betrayal and violence along the way. It ranks second because of its raw action and real Lagos feel. The film won the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) for Best Visual Effects and Best Young/Promising Actor.

A Tribe Called Judah (2023)

Four half-brothers from different tribes plan a robbery at a mall to pay for their mother’s medical bills, but things go wrong with funny twists and danger. It ranks third for breaking box office records, Funke Akindele’s sharp comedy, and its fun take on family and unity that everyone loves.

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (2024)

The film follows Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Nigeria’s women’s rights hero, as she fights for justice and education and against colonial rule. It ranks fourth due to its inspiring true story, big cast, and role in showing strong Nigerian history.

Family Gbese (2024)

A top banker has all he could dream about, the perfect life; he’s about to marry his dream girl, but he must choose between his mentor’s risky request and his own safety and family. It ranks sixth because it mixes ambition, family drama, and tough choices with a strong cast like Uzor Arukwe.

Everybody Loves Jenifa (2025)

Jenifa, the funny village girl, is in Ghana, causing chaos with her wild ways and her friends, but not everything goes smoothly as she must confront the betrayal that threatens her life. It ranks sixth for pure comedy joy, Funke Akindele’s charm, and light-hearted vibes perfect for fun nights.

Ms. Kanyin (2025)

A girl in a boarding school faces terror from the Madame Koi-Koi legend, blending folklore with modern scares. It ranks seventh for its fresh take on Nigerian myths, Temi Otedola’s star power, and the creepy fun that it brought to the audience.

Finding Me (2025)

A young, shy woman with low self-esteem tries to rebuild her life and chase true love after betrayal, facing real tests of the heart. It ranks eighth for its honest romance, strong feelings, and feel-good end that many relate to.

It Blooms in June (2024)

The narrative centers on a father who has raised his daughter in a protected “bubble” following the untimely death of his wife eleven years ago. He has given up his own adult desires to devote all of his attention to raising his daughter because he is burdened with guilt over his deceased wife.

Eyimofe (2020)

Eyimofe tells the story of two Lagosians, Eyimofe, an electrician, and Rosa, a hairdresser. Each dreams of leaving tough lives behind by moving abroad. Eyimofe heads for Spain while Rosa aims for Italy. Their separate paths highlight shared hardships and hopes, showing how far people go for a brighter future. Seen as one of Nollywood’s top films from this decade, it’s a must-watch.