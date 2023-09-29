World Bank: Tinubu borrowed $1.95 billion from the World Bank within four months; NUPENG to partake in NLC strike | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Reports reveal President Tinubu borrowed $1.95 billion from the World Bank within four months

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Reports reveal President Tinubu borrowed $1.95 billion from the World Bank within the first four months

According to a report by New Telegraph, Nigeria has allegedly received $1.95 billion in loans from the World Bank within the first four months of Tinubu’s tenure.

The data published by the Debt Management Office (DMO) indicated that by the end of June 2023, the country’s total debt rose to N87.37 trillion.

According to the report, since President Tinubu assumed his position, the World Bank has authorised three loans amounting to $1.95 billion.

The World Bank stated that the new loans would be serviced from June 2023 till June 2027.

The loans received were used for three projects, namely, power ($750 million), education ($700 million), and women empowerment ($500 million).

Taiwan desires a partnership to assist Nigeria in growing the non-oil sector

The Representative and Head of Mission of the Taipei Trade Office in Nigeria, Mr Andy Liu, voiced his interest in collaborating with Nigeria in actualising the dream of relying on other non-oil sectors to generate revenue in the country.

Upon his arrival in Lagos State, the diplomat spoke his mind in an interview as he admired how Nigerians adopted digital communications, which is revealed in the usage of smartphones, internet connectivity, and online shopping platforms such as Jumia and Konga.

He stressed that Nigeria could boost its economy by improving its digital infrastructure.

“It is important to strengthen the infrastructure of the digital economy, and this is where we can offer our experience in the digital economy,” he said.

He claimed that with Taiwan’s knowledge and readiness to work with Nigeria, this partnership could benefit the country and the continent.

NUPENG warns the federal government of its insensitivity, says it’ll partake in the NLC strike

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has announced that it will participate in the NLC and TUC indefinite strike beginning on October 3.

The unions have decided to protest the harsh living conditions since the announcement of the fuel subsidy removal. They have sought to influence the government’s decision and demand for palliative instead of fuel subsidy removal.

In a statement, NUPENG reiterated that its members will also comply with the TUC and NLC orders because they found the federal government’s ruling disturbing, unfortunate and insensitive to the people’s plight.

“Therefore, NUPENG, as a responsive and responsible affiliate Union of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), will fully comply with the resolution of the joint NEC meeting, and we at this moment direct the leaders in the four (4) Zonal Councils of our great Union to mobilise all our members in the formal and informal sectors to shut down services effective 3rd October 2023.” the statement reads.

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) clears 190,000 passports backlog

The Nigeria Immigration Service has cleared over 190,000 passport applications since the directive of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

According to reports, the NIS only has 13,583 pending applications since the clearing, without including passports that were applied for in the last four weeks.

The NIS has been active in completing its tasks, responding to Nigerians requesting renewals and fresh passports.

The Minister of Interior had promised Nigerians that their passports would no longer be delayed past the estimated periods as he planned to ward off corruption and introduce technology to help create passports faster.

Governor Uba Sani upholds the Tribunal’s ruling on Kaduna governorship

On 28 September, the Tribunal announced that APC’s Uba Sani victory was legitimate as it dismissed PDP’s petition against the governor’s win, saying it lacked merit.

In an interview with Channels TV, Uba Sani expressed his disappointment with some media houses that were quick to report while the ruling was ongoing.

He stated that the Tribunal’s ruling was no mistake and no confusion was made about the Kaduna State judgement.

“I think there is no confusion about the Kaduna State tribunal judgement. As I said, some of us involved in the draft of the electoral law know that there is nothing like confusion there. The case was dismissed because it lacked merit. The preliminary objection was made out of hand,” he said.