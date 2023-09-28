VP Shettima says the Nigerian economy will rise in 15 months; LP backs TUC and NLC’s decision to go on an indefinite strike | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, vows that the Nigerian economy will rise in 15 months

Labour Party (LP) backs TUC and NLC’s decision to go on an indefinite strike

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announces the opening of Yaba, Ikeja-Along bridges in October

Yobe state government distributes food items to 137,000 families in six local

Tinubu’s side discloses the federal government’s plans to employ every strategy to eliminate banditry

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, vows that the Nigerian economy will rise in 15 months

ashim Shettima, the Vice President of Nigeria, declared his trust and devotion to Tinubu’s regime, claiming that Nigerians would witness many changes in the country.

In his speech at the First Surat Group, Shettima boasted of the President’s goal of turning the country into an enabling territory for the thriving of businesses.

At the First Surat Group were top executives at MTN Nigeria, whom he tasked to become one of the leaders in digital money and digital currency.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, the vice president disclosed Tinubu’s steps to partner with several stakeholders to improve Nigeria’s economy and productivity and create revenue.

The vice president said that the country’s economy would have improved on a large scale in 15 months.

Labour Party (LP) backs TUC and NLC’s decision to go on an indefinite strike

The political party, the Labour Party (LP), has made its support of the NLC and TUC publicly known as these unions prepare to begin their strike on October 3 due to the high cost of living since the fuel subsidy removal.

On Wednesday 27, the leaders of LP announced that they supported the industrial strike as they claimed that the presidency did not have its people’s desires in hindsight before approving the fuel subsidy removal.

After embarking on the two-day warning strike, the NLC warned the federal government that if its demands were not met within a 21-day window, the union would embark on an indefinite strike, inevitably weakening the country’s economy.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, sympathised with the NLC and TUC, addressing their resilience to the hardships that the nation has driven their way through since the fuel subsidy removal.

He advised that the Nigerian workers use this opportunity to fill their pantries with food because the strike begins.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announces the opening of Yaba, Ikeja-Along bridges in October

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, announced that the vehicular bridges in Ikeja-Along and Yaba would be officially open for public use during his inspection of the Red Rail Line.

On Wednesday 27, the Governor, along with his aides, visited the Red Rail Line, where he revealed that more bridges would be constructed in partnership with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

He stated that the federal government was working hard to make good on their promises in delivering the project before the year’s end.

The Red Rail Line presently has eight stations, namely Agbado, Agege, Ebute Metta, Iddo/Oyingbo, Iju, Ikeja, Mushin, and Yaba, which will foster the transportation of over a thousand passengers per ride.

“However, work must be done, especially clearing illegal structures around the tracks and cleaning up the axis. While some of the bridges are completed, some are about 98 percent ready, and we will start opening them to vehicular movement from October before the train starts work officially,” he said.

“The Ikeja station is the largest in Africa and Europe because we want it to be a hub of mega businesses. Passengers can have a total lifestyle experience connecting the train ride to the BRT ride as the red line is also accessible with the cowry card.” The governor expressed his pride in Lagos’ growth.

Yobe state government distributes food items to 137,000 families in six local governments

The Yobe state government revealed that it has shared food items with 137,000 families as palliatives to help reduce the impact of the fuel subsidy removal in the lives of Nigerians.

In a news conference in Damaturu, Dr Muhammad Goje, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, revealed that rice, maize, pasta, and other items were shared with the people.

Dr Goje disclosed that each family was given 20 or 50kg of grains.

Tinubu’s side discloses the federal government’s plans to employ every strategy to eliminate banditry

The president’s Senior Special Assistant (Print Media), Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, has disclosed the federal government’s plan to eradicate banditry by any means possible in its quest for peace.

Abdulaziz affirmed that neither the president nor any of the government officials have not authorised open and official communication with terrorists and bandits.

“The federal government has no part in any negotiations with bandits. This is not the government’s stance, but as President Bola Ahmad Tinubu said at the start of his administration, the government is ready to use all means to end banditry, loss of life and property, and unrest in different parts of the country,” he affirmed.

He also asked for patience as these criminals have taken a long time to hone their skills using weapons, which will take longer than expected of citizens for the government to eradicate them.

“The second thing is, we must also acknowledge that there are many places here in Nigeria and other countries where crises have taken a long time to resolve using weapons.”