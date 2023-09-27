INEC sets September and November 2024 for gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo; President Tinubu to announce palliative package for workers on Independence Day | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Peter Obi lectures the Nigerian government on searching for investors abroad

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Peter Obi lectures the Nigerian government on searching for investors abroad

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, recently shared his views on the search for foreign investments at an event in Enugu State.

The politician claimed that foreign investors were like a moth to a flame and

The government has no idea where the country is headed as it wastes time looking for investors.

Peter Obi maintained that foreign investors would be interested in countries with a predictable business environment. He advised that the Nigerian government focus on doing that rather than seeking investors.

If you put honey here, how the bees will converge, no one will tell you,” the presidential candidate said.

“After the G20 meeting, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, flew to Bangladesh because the country had just ordered 10 Airbus 350s, so he had to go and see them. If you look at all the economic analysis, look at where Bangladesh will be in 2030 and up to 2050. But no one knows where we are going to be.

Shettima reassures Nigerians of the federal government’s commitment to combating drug trafficking

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has, in the representation of President Bola Tinubu, reassured Nigerians that the federal government is fully committed to eradicating drug trafficking and abuse in the country on the 31st meeting of Heads of National Drug Law and Enforcement Agencies, Africa, in Abuja.

The federal government announced that it would also partake in curtailing drug problems in the country as part of its contribution to the global eradication of drugs.

“For us, the commitment to the fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse is not just a matter of policy; it is a moral imperative. We recognise that a population at war with drugs is not a dividend but a liability,” the President.

The President requested that those attending the HONLAF develop strategies to dismantle the completely illegal drug system, which has become a pandemic today.

Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) requests for appointment of Supreme Court justices

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association has requested the immediate appointment of more Justices to attain the total mandatory number of 21 Justices of the Supreme Court as written in Section 230 (1)B of the Constitution.

With the number of active justices being reduced to 11 since the retirement of Justice Amina Augie, the NBA believes that the Justices need to be appointed now more than ever as the vacant positions are being filled by dust.

In a statement on 26 September, the NBA realised the retirement of Justice Amina had increased the workload of the remaining Justices, hence the call for new appointments.

“The NBA President expressed concerns that the exit of Hon. Justice Augie from the Bench of the Supreme Court has further reduced the number of Justices of this Court, with the attendant increase in the workload of the already overworked/overburdened and, unfortunately, poorly remunerated justices,” the statement reads.

“The NBA President noted that it has become imperative that the Nigerian Constitution be amended to increase the threshold for the number of justices to be appointed to the Supreme Court and to reduce the number of matters that get to the Supreme Court by limiting the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to certain constitutional matters.”

INEC sets September and November 2024 for gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the Edo governor election is scheduled for September 21, 2024, while the Ondo governor election will be held on November 16, 2024.

INEC claimed that the announcement of these dates was by the amended Section 178 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999), which states that election into the offices above should not be held earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the tenure of its previous office holder.

A statement released by the National Commissioner and chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, stated that the tenure of the governors of Edo and Ondo will end in November and February 2024.

President Tinubu is set to announce a palliative package for workers on Independence Day

According to reports, President Bola Tinubu is set to announce a palliative package for Nigerians, which will lessen people’s suffering due to the fuel subsidy removal, on Independence Day, October 1.

This news was revealed by the Ministry of Labour spokesperson, Olajide Oshundun, as among the measures the federal government is taking to prevent the NLC from going on a nationwide strike as the date for the start of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) strike is proposed to begin on Tuesday, 3.

According to Olajide Oshundun, the president will reveal his palate package for workers during his presidential speech on Nigeria’s Independence Day.

“We will avert the strike. We got the news of their intention to go on strike. They need to be assured that there will be a pronouncement in the October 1 speech of Mr President for Nigerian workers,” Oshundun said.