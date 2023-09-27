YTech | Here are The Tech Updates You Should know this week

It’s another Tech Tuesday with Ynaija and we bring you the latest tech updates within the last week.

Meta introduces new features for Whatsapp Business owners

OpenAi adds voice conversation feature to ChatGPT

Iphone 15 prices leave Nigerians in shock, mixed reactions

Google introduces new upgrades to Bard AI

Meta Introduces New Features for WhatsApp Business Owners.

Meta (Facebook’s social media platform) has disclosed plans to launch a company verification process on WhatsApp.

Nikila Srinivasan, Meta’s Vice President of organization Messaging, stated at a virtual media conference yesterday that the company would soon begin to allow businesses to receive verification from Meta, letting users know they are conversing with the right organization. It stated that firms must verify authenticity to Meta in order to earn a verified badge, increased account assistance, and impersonation protection.

“For businesses interested in signing up, Meta Verified will come with additional premium features including the ability to create a custom WhatsApp page that is easily discoverable via a web search, and multi-device support so multiple employees can respond to customers.” Srinivasan stated.

OpenAI Adds Voice Conversation Feature to ChatGPT

OpenAI, the firm behind the famous chatbot ChatGPT, has added speech alongside image, allowing users to have voice interactions with the AI tool in addition to chats.

According to a statement by the company, the additional functionality will be available to Plus and Enterprise users over the next two weeks, according to the business. It also stated that it would be made available on iOS and Android, and that users may opt in via their app settings.

The business announced the features on Monday, saying: “We are beginning to roll out new voice and image capabilities in ChatGPT. They offer a new, more intuitive type of interface by allowing you to have a voice conversation or show ChatGPT what you’re talking about.”

Iphone 15 Prices Leave Nigerians in Shock, Mixed Reactions

With the recent unveiling of the Nigerian price list of the Iphone 15 series, Nigerians have been left appalled, with different complaints arising concerning the prices. With prices ranging between N1.5 million naira and N2.5 million naira, many vendors have been called out to reduce their prices.

On the side of the vendors, they claim that shipping rates and the rising dollar to naira rates are responsible for the high prices.

Google Introduces New Upgrades to Bard AI

Google has announced a series of upgrades to its conversational AI tool, Bard that will provide Chatbot with access to Google’s whole array of resources, including YouTube, Google Drive, Google Flights, and others, to help customers with a broader range of activities. Users will be able to ask Bard to arrange an upcoming trip, complete with real travel options, for example. Alternatively, a user could request that the programme summarize meeting notes produced in a recent Google Drive document.

The update comes as Google and other tech giants, including Microsoft and ChatGPT creator OpenAI, compete to put out increasingly powerful consumer-facing AI technology and persuade customers that such tools are more than an elaborate scam.