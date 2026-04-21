Singer D4vd Charged with Murder After Teen’s Body Found in Tesla

Madonna Says Vintage Coachella Outfits Went Missing, Offers Reward

Nigeria Buys 61.7m Barrels of US Crude Amid Bulk Exports

Peller Vows Never to Touch ₦100m Savings, Even for Family Emergencies

Apple Names John Ternus as Next CEO as Tim Cook Transitions Role

Singer D4vd Charged with Murder After Teen’s Body Found in Tesla

American singer D4vd (real name David Burke) has been charged with first-degree murder following the discovery of a teenage girl’s body in a Tesla registered to him. The victim, 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, had been reported missing months earlier before her remains were found in the vehicle at a Los Angeles tow yard. Prosecutors allege that D4vd had an inappropriate relationship with the minor and killed her to prevent exposure, adding charges including sexual offences and mutilation of a body. He has pleaded not guilty, denies all allegations, and remains in custody as the case proceeds, facing severe penalties if convicted.

Madonna Says Vintage Coachella Outfits Went Missing, Offers Reward

Madonna revealed that several vintage outfits she wore during her surprise performance at Coachella with Sabrina Carpenter have gone missing. The items—including a jacket, corset, dress, and other archival pieces—were taken from her personal collection and hold significant historical and sentimental value. She disclosed the loss on social media, appealing for their return and offering a reward. While the exact circumstances remain unclear, reports suggest the items may have been misplaced during transport after the performance rather than deliberately stolen.

Nigeria Buys 61.7m Barrels of US Crude Amid Bulk Exports

Nigeria imported about 61.7 million barrels of crude oil from the United States despite exporting roughly 55.39 million barrels within the same period, highlighting a paradox in the country’s oil sector. The development is largely linked to domestic refining challenges, including crude shortages faced by local refineries such as Dangote’s, which has struggled to secure sufficient feedstock. Experts argue that continued reliance on crude exports while importing for local use reflects structural inefficiencies and underscores the need to strengthen domestic refining capacity to maximise value from Nigeria’s oil resources.

Peller Vows Never to Touch ₦100m Savings, Even for Family Emergencies

Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, sparked widespread debate after declaring that his ₦100 million savings are strictly untouchable, even in the face of serious family emergencies. In a viral video, he explained that he maintains a personal rule never to let his account balance drop below that amount, opting instead to seek alternative income like paid promotions when in need of cash. His stance has divided opinions, with some praising his financial discipline and long-term mindset, while others criticised it as overly rigid and insensitive to family responsibilities, especially in a society where extended family support is often expected.

Apple Names John Ternus as Next CEO as Tim Cook Transitions Role

Apple has announced that longtime CEO Tim Cook will step down and become executive chairman, with senior hardware executive John Ternus set to take over as CEO on September 1, 2026. The leadership transition follows a long-term succession plan, with Ternus—who has led key product development across iPhone, Mac, and other devices—expected to guide the company into its next phase. The change comes as Apple faces increasing pressure to strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving AI-driven tech landscape, marking the end of Cook’s 15-year tenure as CEO.