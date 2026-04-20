Ynaija! Recap | Top Headlines Today

Rebel Wilson’s Claims Against Actress’s ‘Malicious Concoctions’, Court Hears

Five Farmers Killed in Fresh Benue Attack

El-Rufai Alleges Plot to Stall His Release

Sir Uyi Fires Back at Critics, Says Nightclubs Are Not His Main Focus

‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 Set for 2027 as Lionsgate Play Shifts Strategy

Rebel Wilson’s Claims Against Actress’s ‘Malicious Concoctions’, Court Hears

An Australian court has heard that allegations made by Rebel Wilson against a fellow actress were “malicious concoctions,” with lawyers arguing the claims were fabricated and damaging. The case centres on Wilson’s public statements about alleged misconduct involving a film production, which the opposing side insists are false and defamatory. The legal dispute highlights escalating tensions within the film’s cast and production team, with the court now tasked with determining whether Wilson’s claims were justified or unlawfully harmful.

Peter of P-Square Says He’s Officially Changing His Birth Date



Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P of P-Square, jokingly announced that he is “officially” changing his birth date following the overwhelming birthday messages he received. The singer made the remark on social media, expressing appreciation to fans while humorously suggesting a shift in his birth date to extend the celebrations. Despite the statement, his actual date of birth remains November 18, 1981, and the comment was widely interpreted as lighthearted rather than literal.

El-Rufai Alleges Plot to Stall His Release

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged a coordinated plot to implicate him in criminal activities and frustrate his release on bail. He claimed there are “malicious orchestrations” aimed at damaging his reputation and prolonging his detention, particularly through reports linking him to an alleged attack on a key witness in his ongoing trial. El-Rufai denied any involvement, described the allegations as defamatory, and instructed his legal team to initiate defamation proceedings. He also warned against the misuse of legal processes, insisting on his right to due process as his bail ruling is awaited in court.

Sir Uyi Fires Back at Critics, Says Nightclubs Are Not His Main Focus

The CEO of Vaniti Lagos responded to criticism surrounding his nightclub business, stating that the clubs represent only a small part of his overall ventures. He warned critics to desist from targeting him, suggesting he could reveal more about his broader business interests if provoked. His reaction comes amid growing scrutiny of nightlife establishments, with Ogbebor defending his reputation and emphasising that his entrepreneurial activities extend far beyond the club scene.

‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 Set for 2027 as Lionsgate Play Shifts Strategy

Lionsgate Play has confirmed that Heated Rivalry will return for a second season in 2027 as part of a broader shift in its Hollywood content strategy in India. The platform is adopting a “theatrical-first” approach, planning to release select Hollywood films in cinemas before making them available for streaming. This move is backed by an ambitious slate of over 100 premieres in 2026, with several big-budget titles scheduled for theatrical runs. The strategy aims to strengthen Lionsgate Play’s presence in India by combining cinema releases with digital distribution, while continuing to expand its catalogue of global and high-profile content.