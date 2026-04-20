Ranked! Here’s Our Top 10 Nollywood Series On Netflix 

Netflix has a great selection of Nollywood series to watch, from action thrillers to psychological thrillers and even dramas. There is something for everyone. In this article, we list our top 10 Nollywood series on Netflix, in the exact order of our favorites that left us captivated and wanting more.

Not agreeing with our ranking? Let us know how you would rank these series on your personal top 10 list.

Òlòtūré: The Journey

Òlòtūré is a 2019 crime drama with the lead role played by Sharon Ooja. The drama focuses on a journalist who goes undercover as a prostitute in a bid to expose human trafficking in Lagos, which leads her to open a Pandora’s box of violence against women.

Òlòtūré is hailed as a series that fully explored all the aspects of human trafficking and how it targets young women, with Sharon Ooja’s role laying emphasis on the bravery of women and the deplorable conditions of sex workers in the country.

It is the first on our list for how much it tugs at your heartstrings and its realistic portrayal of the life of sex workers in the country.

Anìkúlápó: The Series

‘Anìkúlápó’ is a 2024 series that follows the story of a man whose race against time and fate returns to his village to complete what he discovers is a nearly impossible task. This epic series is hailed not only for its storyline but also for the depth of its characters and how well it portrays the Yoruba culture it draws from.

‘Anìkúlápó’ is 2nd on our list, not only for its elite cast but also for its unique storyline, unlike what is usually seen in Nigerian series. It set the precedent for many Nollywood series on Netflix.

To Kill A Monkey

‘To Kill A Monkey’ follows the story of a struggling father who finds himself enticed into the lucrative world of cybercrime. His entrance into the criminal world leads him to face moral landmines and compromises. The 2025 series was a hit with the general public upon release for its plot, character growth and development, and cliffhangers.

‘To Kill A Monkey’ is number 3 on our list for how well it showed the dilemma of standing on your morals and fighting your way out of poverty. It is a beautifully written series.

Blood Sisters

Blood Sisters is a 2022 thriller series that follows the story of two friends who go on a run, bound by a dangerous secret, in the wake of the disappearance of a wealthy groom during his engagement party. Blood Sisters was praised on social media during its airing for how well it showcased a thriller storyline rooted in Nigerian reality.

Why is it number 4 on our list? ‘Blood Sisters’ found a place in our hearts because it so effectively explored the bond between friends and the horror of a dangerous secret.

Baby Farm

‘Baby Farm’ is a 2025 psychological thriller centered on the trauma of a pregnant woman trapped in a suspicious baby factory disguised as a charity. ‘Baby Farm’ explores human trafficking, exploitation of vulnerable women, and the dark side of infertility desperation.

What motivated its spot at number 5 on our list? Watching ‘Baby Farm’ left us feeling anger, grief, and frustration for pregnant women in Nigeria with no support.

Far From Home

When a troubled teenager finds himself in a world unlike anything he’s ever experienced after winning a prestigious scholarship, his attempts to navigate his new life lead him to troubled waters. The 2022 teen drama received mixed reviews during its airing for how well it captured the lives of teenagers in Nigeria, while also facing backlash for its portrayal of Nigerian boarding schools.

‘Far From Home’ is number 6 on our list for being one of the best-done teen series on Netflix, especially in an era where the industry is lacking in teen dramas.

Shanty Town

‘Shanty Town’ is a 2023 thriller series detailing the lives of sex workers who attempt to make a run from the dangerous hold of a notorious criminal lord. The series focuses on the ties between crime and politics, a combination that makes escape nearly impossible for the group of sex workers.

‘Shanty Town’ is an exemplary work of art, and if you are wondering why it is 7th on our list, much like ‘Oloture,’ the thriller series made us explore emotions beneath the surface of the lives of sex workers; it forces an in-depth review of the trauma and violence faced by them.

Seven Doors

‘Seven Doors’ is a Nigerian series set in a kingdom under a traditional ruler. A couple has to leave their perfectly curated love life to navigate life as a royal couple. Their new life has them struggling through hoops and trials created to break them.

‘Seven Doors’ makes it to the 8th number on our list for how well it portrays the cost of duty and loyalty. It paints a good picture of the importance of trust and love between a couple. While not a romantic series, it tugged at our hearts.

The Covenant

This 2025 action-thriller series is a well-done story about the struggles of a man whose search for his presumed-dead brother leads him to a dangerous place. Caught in a jungle filled with gang members and occultic creatures, he has to fight his way out, possibly with his brother, dead or alive.

‘The Covenant’ received positive reviews for its high-quality visuals, and for us, ‘The Covenant’ is a work of art and a great example of Nollywood action done right, both with the storytelling and acting.

Inside Life

‘Inside Life’ is a 2022 Nigerian miniseries that offers an in-depth look at social and economic injustice and abuse. It tackles heavy topics usually not covered in film. The series sheds light on issues like police brutality, child abuse, sexual exploitation, human trafficking, and ritualistic practices.

This series ranks 10th on our list for its storytelling, the emotional depth of its characters, and its high-quality visuals.