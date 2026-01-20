Anikulapo: The Ghoul Awakens Is Set For Release On The 30th of January

Kunle Afolayan has announced the release date and trailer of the second series of his long-awaited series, Anikulapo: The Ghoul Awakens, which follows a story of love, trust, betrayal, and a fight for survival.

The series is expected to be released on Netflix on the 30th of January. Some of the cast members are Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Adedimeji Lateef, Ogogo Taiwo Hassan, Teniola Aladese, and Saidi Balogun, amongst many others.

The first season of the series was released in 2022 and follows the story of a young man who meets his demise after an illicit affair with the queen, only to get another chance at life when he encounters a mysterious bird.

It is unclear whether the next season will follow up on the events of the first; however, the cast from the first season is also present in the latest season’s trailer, which comes almost 4 years after the first.