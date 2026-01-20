theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
January 20, 2026

Anikulapo: The Ghoul Awakens Is Set For Release On The 30th of January

by YNaija
Kunle Afolayan has announced the release date and trailer of the second series of his long-awaited series, Anikulapo: The Ghoul Awakens, which follows a story of love, trust, betrayal, and a fight for survival.  The series is expected to be released on Netflix on the 30th of January. Some of the cast members are Sola... Read More
The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Kunle Afolayan has announced the release date and trailer of the second series of his long-awaited series, Anikulapo: The Ghoul Awakens, which follows a story of love, trust, betrayal, and a fight for survival. 

The series is expected to be released on Netflix on the 30th of January. Some of the cast members are Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Adedimeji Lateef, Ogogo Taiwo Hassan, Teniola Aladese, and Saidi Balogun, amongst many others.

The first season of the series was released in 2022 and follows the story of a young man who meets his demise after an illicit affair with the queen, only to get another chance at life when he encounters a mysterious bird. 

It is unclear whether the next season will follow up on the events of the first; however, the cast from the first season is also present in the latest season’s trailer, which comes almost 4 years after the first.

The Film Blog
,
YNaija
View All Posts by Author
Nigeria Is About to Change the Way We Compete, Learn, and Think The First-Ever Human + AI Quiz Lands in Benin City
The First-Ever Human + AI Quiz Lands in Benin City
Previous Post
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (January 21st-25th)
events happening this january
Next Post
You May Also Like
Nollywood Movies And Series Coming Out This January 2026
Kunle Afolayan Introduces the New Cast for Anikulapo Season 2
Kunle Afolayan Introduces the New Cast for Anikulapo Season 2
From ‘Swallow’ to ‘Anikulapo’: Inside Netflix’s Three-Film Deal with Kunle Afolayan
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

events happening this january
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (Jan...
Anikulapo: The Ghoul Awakens Is Set For ...
Nigeria Is About to Change the Way We Compete, Learn, and Think The First-Ever Human + AI Quiz Lands in Benin City
The First-Ever Human + AI Quiz Lands in ...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Malami gets arrested by DSS after release from Kuje prison
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Malami gets a...
Social Media Bans for Youths in Nigeria: A Necessary Evil or an Unrealistic Move?
Social Media Bans for Youths in Nigeria:...
Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Mis...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1