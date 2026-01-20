Events Happening In Lagos This Week (January 21st-25th)

FG to introduce $617M investment in digital and creative enterprises; NNPC says it has no plans to increase fuel prices | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

As January draws to a close, there are more events in Lagos focused on wellness, art exhibitions, and creative spaces.

The 2026 Reset

Hosted by Ara Nini, this event is centered on health, realignment, and reflection to set up your goals for the year. It is happening on the 21st of January

Panorama

Hosted by AMG Projects, this is a group exhibition by Joy Adeboye, Nkechi Ebubedike, Bara Sketchbook, Akintoye Segun-Shiigo, Joshua Egesi, and Idera Oyeneyin. It is the perfect event for art enthusiasts and runs from the 21st to the 24th of January.

New Beginnings

Perfect for lovers of wellness-themed events, this is a yoga and vision board-making event, and it is happening on the 24th of January.

For The Kulture

Happening on the 24th of January, this event is perfect for lovers of Afro house and house music.

Not-So-Noisy Reading Party

This event is catered to readers who enjoy reading in an intimate setting whilst also appreciating community, and it is happening on the 24th of January.

Lagos Tennis Showdown

Hosted by the Afro Tennis Club and happening at the Lagos Country Club, this event is catered towards lovers of tennis and sports enthusiasts. It is happening on the 24th of January.

Pottery And Clay Painting

This event is also targeted towards people looking to pick up new activities for the weekend, and it is happening on the 24th of January.

Candles & Cocktails

Happening on the 25th of January, this event is perfect for people looking to get into candle making.

Lagos Trivia Night

Happening on the 25th of January, this event is perfect for people who enjoy competitive events.

Paint Therapy And Sip

If you have been looking to pick up new hobbies this year, this weekly painting class is the way to go, and it is happening this week on the 25th of January.