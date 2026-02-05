Art Exhibitions You Should Check Out This February 

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Minister Reveals Minimum Wage Will Be Reviewed After Three Years

February, unlike Art November, is a slow month for art exhibitions, with most of the already announced exhibitions happening in the first week of the month.

While some of the galleries hosting this month are making a comeback after the excitement of Art November, check out the art exhibitions that others have lined up for February.

Always Myself But Never The Same

Hosted by the Wunika Mukan Art Gallery, this solo exhibition by Ebuka Pascal Agudiegwu runs from the 7th of February to the 28th of February.

Of Presence And Absence

Hosted by KO Art Gallery, this art exhibition by Motunrayo Akinola and Aisha Seriki is set to open on the 7th of February. KO Gallery was one of the most active art galleries in Lagos during Art November.

Family Meeting: A Constant Practice

Hosted by the Lianna Foundation, this exhibition opens on the 7th of February and is a gathering of contemporary artists.

The Light We Carry

Hosted and curated by Alali Gallery, this art exhibition concludes on the 8th of February, so you have some time to check it out before it ends.

Songs We Never Forgot

Hosted by the Kokopelli Gallery, this group exhibition features works by Stacey Ravvero, Dare Herald, Hassan Abiodun, Ayoola Gbolahun, Sadiq Ajibola Williams, Olubunmi Atere, Ugochukwu Emeniriodo, and Musa Ganiyy and runs from the 8th of February through March.

The Art Of African Modernism

Hosted by Zero Prive Gallery and Alliance Française, this solo exhibition by Olusegun Paul Andrew, runs from the 10th of February to the 28th of February.