Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Orders Troops to Kwara After Deadly Community Attack Claims 75 Lives

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu orders troops to Kwara after deadly community attack claims 75 lives

Fresh security measures are being rolled out in Kwara State after President Bola Tinubu directed the deployment of an army battalion to Kaiama Local Government Area. The move follows a violent assault on the Nuku and Woro communities, where state officials said about 75 people were killed by suspected terrorists.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said the troops will lead Operation Savannah Shield to stop further attacks and protect residents. Tinubu strongly condemned the violence, calling the attackers cruel for targeting civilians.

The president also praised locals for rejecting extremist beliefs and urged federal and state agencies to work together to support victims and bring those responsible to justice.

Senate approved the electoral law amendment after a five-hour debate

Nigeria’s Senate has approved amendments to the Electoral Act after nearly five hours of detailed debate. The bill, which contained 155 clauses, was passed after lawmakers adjusted a few sections but left most of the proposals unchanged.

One key change shortens the time INEC must announce election notices from 360 days to 180 days. Senators also rejected real-time result transmission but kept the existing provision allowing electronic transfer of results.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said claims that electronic transmission was scrapped are false. A joint committee with the House of Representatives will now harmonise the bill before it is sent to President Bola Tinubu for approval.

Apongbon Bridge repairs trigger six-week traffic reroute in Lagos

Motorists in Lagos should brace for changes as repair work begins on the Apongbon Bridge and its connecting roads. The state government says the project will fix damaged asphalt on the bridge, its ramps, and service lanes linking Inner Marina to Apongbon.

The six-week exercise runs from February 5 to March 19, with sections of the road closed in phases. Drivers will be diverted through routes such as Adeniji Adele Road, Ebute Ero, Inner Marina, and Eko Bridge, depending on direction and stage of work.

Transport commissioner Oluwaseun Osiyemi said the diversions are needed for safety and smooth repairs. He advised road users to remain patient and follow traffic instructions throughout the period.

Nnamdi Kanu takes legal fight further after life sentences

Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has lodged an appeal against his conviction and sentences handed down by a Federal High Court in Abuja. He argues that the trial was flawed and led to a serious miscarriage of justice.

In a notice dated February 4, 2026, Kanu challenged his conviction on seven counts, including terrorism-related offences. He was sentenced in November 2025 to five life terms, along with additional jail time for other offences.

Kanu claims the court failed to address key legal issues, particularly the disruptions caused by the 2017 military operation at his home in Abia State.

PETROAN slams NNPC boss over Dangote Refinery remarks

The retail fuel dealers group, PETROAN, has criticised NNPC chief Bayo Ojulari for suggesting Nigerians should be grateful for the Dangote refinery amid the shutdown of the Port Harcourt refinery. The group said such comments excuse government failure.

Ojulari had argued that Dangote Refinery offered relief while state-owned refineries were not working, adding that Port Harcourt was shut due to heavy losses. PETROAN disagreed, stressing that private success cannot replace public responsibility.

Its spokesman, Joseph Obele, warned that repeated admissions of failure could harm investor trust and energy security. He said the NNPC leadership must fix problems or risk calls for Ojulari’s removal if repairs do not resume by March 2026.