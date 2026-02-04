Top 5 Stories Of The Day | US Lawmakers Warn Nigeria Could Face Deepening Religious Conflict

Watch the Trailer of BluuTV’s “A Heart on the Line”, Starring Ayoola Ayolola and Tomike Adeoye

US lawmakers warn Nigeria could face deepening religious conflict

Media organizations raise alarm over foreign-controlled online narratives

IMF predicts Nigeria is on the verge of surpassing Algeria in Africa’s economic rankings

Senate moves to raise federal government share of national revenue

Investigation reveals alleged ₦117bn mismanagement under Tambuwal

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Concerns have been raised before the United States Congress that Nigeria could face rising Christian and Muslim violence. Witnesses presenting written testimonies warned that repeated killings, displacement, and insecurity suggest the country may be moving towards a broader religious crisis.

The discussion forms part of a joint hearing by US subcommittees on Africa and the Western Hemisphere, focusing on global threats to religious freedom. The session, titled Defending Religious Freedom Around the World, features several experts and officials scheduled to present their findings.

Former US religious freedom ambassador Sam Brownback highlighted Nigeria as a key area where extremist groups are seeking dominance, warning that such movements threaten religious diversity and peaceful coexistence.

Nigeria’s leading media bodies have expressed concern that unregulated global digital platforms are threatening national unity, security, and democratic stability. The Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO) said foreign-controlled algorithms now shape public debate and reduce the influence of professional journalism.

The organisation, which includes major media associations, warned that unchecked digital content could spread misinformation, deepen social divisions, and fuel insecurity. It stressed that technology companies dominate the advertising market while earning revenue from Nigerian news without reinvesting in local journalism.

The NPO noted that although global platforms have improved access to information, their growing control over what citizens read or watch is weakening reliable reporting and accountable governance in the country.

IMF predicts Nigeria is on the verge of surpassing Algeria in Africa’s economic rankings

Fresh data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows Nigeria stood as Africa’s fourth-largest economy in 2025, with an estimated gross domestic product of about $285 billion. The country trailed South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria, which recorded roughly $426 billion, $349 billion, and $288 billion, respectively.

The IMF expects Nigeria’s economic output to rise strongly in 2026. Projections place Nigeria’s GDP at about $334 billion, putting it ahead of Algeria’s $284 billion and making Nigeria the continent’s third-largest economy.

The expected growth is linked to higher oil production, better foreign exchange supply, and ongoing economic reforms, including subsidy removal and exchange rate changes, despite short-term inflation concerns.

Senate moves to raise federal government share of national revenue

Lawmakers have begun steps to amend the 1999 Constitution to increase the federal government’s share of national revenue. The proposal was introduced in the Senate through a bill sponsored by Sunday Karimi, representing Kogi West, and has passed its first reading.

At present, the federal government receives 52.68% of the national income, while states receive 26.72% and local governments 20.60%. Despite holding the largest share, the Senate believes the federal government needs more funds to handle growing national duties.

Karimi explained that the current formula is outdated and places heavy financial pressure on the federal government, especially amid rising insecurity and decaying infrastructure across the country.

Investigation reveals alleged ₦117bn mismanagement under Tambuwal

Findings from a Sokoto State Judicial Commission of Inquiry suggest that about ₦117 billion was allegedly mishandled during the administration of former Governor Aminu Tambuwal. The commission chairman, Justice Ma’azu Pindiga, presented the report to Governor Ahmad Aliyu, noting that 31 petitions were received over actions between 2015 and 2023.

The panel said the complaints involved breaches of procedure, failures to follow financial laws, and alleged abuses of office. A total of 241 witnesses testified, while several documents were examined before conclusions were reached.

Governor Aliyu praised the investigation, saying it was meant to address governance lapses and protect public funds, not to target the previous administration.