Events Happening In Lagos This Week (February 5th-8th)

This week in Lagos is filled with events for a diverse audience, from raves to brunches, yoga classes and even comedy nights, there is something for everyone.

Humor Palace

This event is catered to people who enjoy comedic spaces and events, and it features good food, happening on Thursday, the 5th of February.

The Garage

Perfect for lovers of Afro house, house music, and raving, the garage features non-stop house music and fun. It is the perfect weekday event, happening on the 5th of February.

Element House

This event is the perfect first rave of the year for ravers and lovers of house music; it is also the best way to kickstart your weekend. It is happening on Friday, the 6th of February.

Marathon Movie Night

Featuring blockbuster Nollywood films like Behind The Scenes, Oversabi Aunty, and Colors of Fire, this movie night is the perfect place to be for lovers of cinema and Nigerian entertainment. It is happening on the 6th and 7th of February.

Galentine

Perfect for lovers of women-only spaces and intimate Galentines-themed events, this is happening on the 7th of February

Karaoke & Games

Hosted by Gameland, this evening is happening on Friday, the 6th of February, and it is perfect for competitive spirits.

Rejuvenate

Hosted by Nature Meets Art, this is the perfect event for yoga enthusiasts looking to make new yoga companions, happening on the 7th of February.

Engine Room

This event is for art and fashion enthusiasts, featuring an activity-themed day centered on making artistic clothing; it is happening on Saturday, the 7th of February.

The Bride

This musical play is not only the perfect early Valentine date, but it’s also the perfect event for romance enthusiasts or theater lovers, and it is happening on the 7th and 8th of February.

Macramé Knotty Loops

Perfect for lovers who want to enjoy an early Valentine’s date as an activity, happening on the 8th of February.