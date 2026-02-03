Nollywood Movies Coming Out This February 2026

Nollywood has a great selection of movies and series coming out this February to keep viewers glued to their TVs. Exploring all genres from comedy to action to romance to thrillers. Here are some movies and series to look out for this February.

Greatest Oath (February 6th)

An inspector facing tough times as a police officer, while also caring for his ailing daughter and dealing with cracks in his marriage, joins a special team created to find a dangerous group kidnapping innocent citizens.

Produced by Ocean Portal Entertainment, the movie stars Ifeanyi Azodo, Karo Benedict, Yvonne Jegede, and Kenneth Ibeanusi.

It is coming to cinemas nationwide.

To Adaego With Love (February 6th)

Directed by Nwamaka Priscillia Chikezie, this historical romance set in Nigeria’s postwar era follows the forbidden love between a schoolteacher and a soldier. With their love and the help of music, the two find healing from the trauma and the damage the war caused them. The cast features Adam Garba, Demi Banwo, Chioma Chukwuka, Chisom Agoawuike, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, and Onyeka Onwenu.

The romance film premiered at the 2025 AFRIFF, where it won Best Screenplay and Best Feature Film.

It will be available in cinemas nationwide.

Friends Indeed (February 6th)

This movie tells the story of a close friend group whose playful rivalry becomes the stuff of nightmares when betrayal and emotional turmoil force them to explore how social pressure and ambition can affect personal relationships.

Directed by Richard Omos Iboyi and produced by Sandra Bremaud, some of the cast members are Venita Akpofure, Omah Iyasara, Priscilla Okpara, Lilian Esoro, Padita Agwu, Akin Lewis, and Anthony Monjaro.

It will be available in cinemas nationwide.

Love And New Notes (February 13th)

Set in 1984, this movie follows a man and his pregnant wife as they face difficult financial choices to survive. When the couple becomes involved in a dangerous robbery-related plan, their lives become even more chaotic than usual.

Directed by Kayode Kasum, the movie stars Eniola Badmus, Timini Egbuson, Odunlade Adekola, and Sophie Alakija.

It will be available in cinemas nationwide.

Mothers Of Chibok (February 27th)

This documentary details the life and struggles of the mothers of the Chibok girls who were kidnapped. It is a sequel to Benson’s VR documentary, ‘Daughters of Chibok,’ which followed the lives of the kidnapped Chibok girls.

The documentary premiered at the 2024 Doc NYC and received the Audience Award for Best Documentary at the 2025 African Film Festival in Hamburg and the Encounter Al Jazeera Award for Best African Feature Documentary at the Encounters South African International Documentary Festival.

Directed by Joel Kachi Benson, it will now be available in cinemas nationwide.