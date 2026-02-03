Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Court Blocks Planned NLC, TUC Protest in Abuja

New Age Artists: Who Do You Think Are the New Olamide, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy?

Court blocks planned NLC, TUC protest in Abuja

Pressure mounts as Senate moves to finalise Electoral Act changes

Nigeria, South Korea seal deal for electric vehicle factory

Budget delay blamed as electricity is cut in Nigeria’s South African Embassy

US flags 79 Nigerians for deportation in crime clampdown

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

An industrial court in Abuja has stopped the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress from holding a protest scheduled for Tuesday, February 3. The order was given on Monday by Justice Emmanuel Subilim.

The ruling followed an ex parte application filed by Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and the FCT Administration. The case names the NLC, TUC, and key union leaders, alongside the police, DSS, and civil defence corps.

Wike asked the court to restrain the unions from staging any protest or strike against the FCT authorities while the matter is being considered.

Pressure mounts as Senate moves to finalise Electoral Act changes

Lawmakers in the Senate are set to resume talks on the disputed Electoral Act amendment bill on Tuesday, following growing public anger over delays many fear could affect the 2027 elections. The chamber aims to finish work on the bill and forward it this week.

This follows the establishment of a seven-member ad hoc committee to reconcile differing views and resolve outstanding issues. The panel was formed after a lengthy closed session last Thursday and is due to present its report today.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the committee, led by Niyi Adegbonmire, was given three days to complete its task so debate on the bill can continue without further delay.

Nigeria, South Korea seal deal for electric vehicle factory

Nigeria has signed a new agreement with South Korea to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the country. The deal was confirmed on Monday by the National Orientation Agency.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by John Enoh, Minister of State for Industry, and representatives of South Korea’s Asia Economic Development Committee. The project will be rolled out in stages, starting with vehicle assembly.

Authorities said the plant is expected to grow into full production, with a projected output of 300,000 vehicles and about 10,000 jobs. The initiative aims to support clean energy goals, strengthen local industry and promote technology transfer and skills development.

Budget delay blamed as electricity is cut in Nigeria’s South African Embassy

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said the power outage at its High Commission in Pretoria was caused by delays in approving the 2026 national budget. The electricity was disconnected on Monday by the City of Tshwane over unpaid utility bills.

The city’s mayor, Nasiphi Moya, confirmed the action on X, saying the mission owed outstanding charges. She also shared a photo of the embassy building after the disconnection.

Explaining the situation, ministry spokesman Kimiebi Ebienfa said no funds had been released to the mission because the budget had not yet been passed. He added that talks are ongoing with South African officials to restore power quickly.

US flags 79 Nigerians for deportation in crime clampdown

US immigration authorities have named 79 Nigerians set for deportation after being convicted of serious crimes. The list appears on the Department of Homeland Security website as part of a wider crackdown on criminal migrants.

Officials said those affected were found guilty of offences including fraud, drug trafficking, assault, manslaughter, and robbery. The arrests were carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement as part of a renewed enforcement drive.

DHS described the group as the worst offenders, adding that the action aligns with President Donald Trump’s pledge to prioritise the removal of convicted illegal immigrants from the United States.