Do Our Nollywood Films Have A Chance At An Oscar Nomination?

The 98th Academy Awards were held a few days ago, and with South Korea’s cinema history now boasting multiple Oscar wins, most notably Parasite in 2020, the question on our mind is whether Nollywood might be next in line for a nomination in the near future.

As of 2025, three Nollywood films had been submitted for Academy Awards consideration, but none were nominated.

Lionheart, directed by Genevieve Nnaji, was Nigeria’s most notable submission, the first to be accepted in over six years. It was nominated for Best International Feature Film but was ultimately disqualified for not meeting the requirement of predominantly non-English dialogue. Since then, no other nominations have followed, and it has us thinking: will a Nollywood film ever make it onto the Oscar shortlist?

What Are the Criteria for an Oscar Nomination?

Nollywood has slowly but surely moved away from an era where major films were written and performed in native languages. While films in indigenous languages still exist, a reflection of Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity, the mainstream has shifted to English, and a large portion of films making it to cinemas are now largely westernised in language and style.

Language, however, is not the only barrier standing between Nollywood and an Oscar nomination. It simply opens up a broader conversation about the need for Nigerian cinema to return to its roots, to tell stories that properly capture our culture and history. This is especially important now, as the industry is gaining better access to filming equipment and production resources that bring the technical side of things closer to Oscar-worthy standards.

Non-English Dialogue

One of the key requirements for the Best International Feature Film category is that over 50% of the film’s dialogue must be in a non-English language. Parasite, for example, was written entirely in Korean, with a plot deeply rooted in Korean social reality, and it swept the Oscars. The chances of a Nollywood film receiving a nomination will increase significantly when more deliberate effort goes into creating films that reflect our history and are uniquely Nigerian.

High Technical Standards

Beyond language, films considered for Oscar nominations must meet a high standard of technical and creative quality and resonate with international audiences. The lack of Nollywood nominations is not necessarily an indictment of the industry’s growth. Nollywood remains a growing industry that continues to grapple with funding constraints, and as investment in Nigerian film becomes a greater priority, it will directly contribute to the quality of work filmmakers can produce.

While industries like South Korea’s have had decades to mature and secure their place on the global stage, Nollywood is still carving out its space.

How Can Nigerian Films Be Considered for Oscar Nominations?

Collaborative Efforts

One solution often overlooked in the Nigerian filmmaking scene is the power of collaboration among filmmakers, writers, historians, and researchers. There are creatives with the right stories to make a masterpiece, but without the necessary access or platform to bring them to life. Fostering these collaborative relationships will go a long way in addressing the gaps that currently stand between Nollywood and an Oscar nomination.

Proper Funding

The other major solution is government investment in the arts. Nigerian filmmakers carry big visions, but the absence of structured government funding limits what they can execute. Access to proper financing would not only raise production quality but also give filmmakers the resources needed to draw on cultural knowledge, historical landmarks, and heritage in meaningful ways.

What We Think

Although it may take some time, the current trajectory of Nollywood suggests that Oscar nominations are not out of reach. The growing success of filmmakers like Funke Akindele and Kunle Afolayan signals the kind of industry momentum that, if properly supported, could translate into global recognition.

Collaborative storytelling and sustained investment, both from government and private sectors, remain the clearest paths forward. Nollywood has the stories. What it needs now is the structure and support to tell them on the world’s biggest stage.