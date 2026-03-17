Breaking News: FG Declares Two-Day Public Holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr Celebration

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The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, as public holidays to mark Eid-ul-Fitr, which signals the end of Ramadan.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo announced the decision, congratulating Muslim faithful on completing the fasting period. He urged them to uphold values such as love, peace, tolerance and generosity.

The minister also encouraged Nigerians to pray for unity and national progress. Citizens were advised to celebrate responsibly and remember the less privileged during the festive period.