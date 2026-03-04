Nollywood Films Coming Out This March 2026

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Nollywood has a great selection of movies and series coming out this March to keep viewers glued to their TV screens. Exploring all genres from comedy to action to romance and even thrillers. These are some of the movies and series you should look out for this March.

Son Of The Soil (March 6th)

A former Nigerian special operations soldier who makes his return back to his hometown after the death of his sister finds himself struggling with the new reality of his community, which is now controlled by a violent drug cartel. In a bid to restore sanity, he takes on the criminals responsible and uncovers wider corruption.

The film was directed by Chee Keong Cheung and co-written by Cheung and Razaaq Adoti. Some of the cast members are Philip Asaya, Sharon Rotimi, Razaaq Adeoti, Patience Ozokwor, Ireti Doyle and Emeka Golden.

Mother’s Love (March 6th)

When a sheltered young woman leaves home to begin her NYSC year, the world outside her sheltered upbringing pushes her to embrace independence and the realities of life, which strains her relationship with her family and eventually comes to a head when her mother confronts her own past.

Directed by Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, some of the cast members are Noray Nehita, Omotola-Jalade-Ekeinde, Nosa Rex, Olumide Oworu, Lilian Afegbai and Ifeanyi Kalu.

Onobiren (March 6th)

Onobiren details the life of a young woman from Warri whose journey to Lagos is one that challenges the cultural norms and expectations.

It was directed by Famous Iraoya, and some of the cast members are Patience Ozokwor, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ruby Akubueze, Chude Jideonwo, Bisola Aiyeola, Desmond Bryce and Norbert Young.

Headless (March 13th)

The story follows the life of a film producer whose life begins to unfold when he is caught at a routine traffic stop with a severed head in his trunk, which leads to an arrest that causes chaos and opens up a trail of broader networks in the entertainment, political, and illegal scenes connected to the murder.

Written and directed by Michael W. Ndiomu, the cast features Gideon Okeke, Segun Arinze, Uzoamaka Power, Baaj Adebule, Ruby Okezie, and Iremide Adeoye.

Aba Blues (March 20th)

Set in the 1960s, this movie follows the life of a married woman who is forced to confront her past when a former lover returns to her life, a past that upsets the very roots of her marriage.

The film was directed by Jack’enneth Opukeme, and the cast members are Angel Anosike, Prince Nelson Enwerem, and Jide Kene Achufusi.

Irete (March 20th)

When a picturesque community is thrown into turmoil over the resurgence of past promises and hidden secrets, the villagers are forced to confront tensions, old secrets, and consequences surrounding past choices.

Directed and produced by Segun Ogungbe, it stars Sola Sobowale, Faithia Williams, Femi Adebayo, Dele Odule, and Deyemi Okanlawon.

EVI (March 27th)

The film follows the redemption arc of a fallen music star whose talents and gifts are unmatched, yet she succumbs to her ego. Evi’s dreams seem to come to a standstill when, on her rise to fame, she is hit with trials and tribulations, including the collapse of her record label, leaving her stranded with no proper support.

Written and directed by Uyoyou Adia, the cast features Osas Okonyon, Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Tomiwa Tegbe, Ibrahim Suleiman, Femi Branch, and Wale Iruobe.