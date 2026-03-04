theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Atiku Describes APC Rule Worse than Military Rule and Promises ADC as Fresh Hope
March 4, 2026

Breaking News: Tinubu Puts A Pause On FAAN Cashless Policy 

by YNaija
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Reaffirms English and Maths as Compulsory O-Level Subjects
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Reaffirms English and Maths as Compulsory O-Level Subjects
Meet The Cast of Jerry Ossai’s New Film “3 Working Days,” Coming Out October 18
Meet The Cast of Jerry Ossai’s New Film “3 Working Days,” Coming Out October 18

The President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered a suspension on the newly introduced cashless payment system in Nigerian airports after it received backlash over the chaos the new laws were causing at the airport.

Nigerians took to social media to share complaints about the hardship the implementation had caused for travelers, and today the minister of aviation and aerospace, Festus Keyamo notified the press that the president had put a suspension on the law.

He also shared that the decision had come after reports that the newly introduced system at toll gates and other payment points around airports had led to long queues, causing many passengers to miss their flights.

The policy which was short-lived and barely a week in caused disruption for travelers and out of concern, the president made the decision to halt the policy. 

Breaking News
, , , ,
YNaija
View All Posts by Author
Nollywood Films Coming Out This March 2026
Previous Post
You May Also Like
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Three Doctors Suspended Over the Death of Chimamanda Adichie’s Son
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Three Doctors Suspended Over the Death of Chimamanda Adichie’s Son
Passenger Dies on United Airlines Flight to Nigeria, as Odumeje and Others Attempt Rescue
Breaking News: Passenger Dies on United Airlines Flight to Nigeria, as Odumeje and Others Attempt Rescue
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Bandits Kill Two, Abduct Four, In Gombe
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Atiku Describes APC Rule Worse than Military Rule and Promises ADC as Fresh Hope
Breaking News: Tinubu Puts A Pause On FA...
Nollywood Films Coming Out This March 20...
What do you know about the war between Iran, Israel, and the United States?
What do you know about the war between I...
Chude Jideonwo Launches "How Depression Saved Me" in an Evening of Vulnerability and Hope
He Told the Truth First: Why Chude Jide...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Three Doctors Suspended Over the Death of Chimamanda Adichie’s Son
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Three Doctors...
7 Nigerian Women Who Defied The Odds And Had Their Names Carved In Stone 
7 Nigerian Women Who Defied The Odds And...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1