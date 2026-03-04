Breaking News: Tinubu Puts A Pause On FAAN Cashless Policy 

The President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered a suspension on the newly introduced cashless payment system in Nigerian airports after it received backlash over the chaos the new laws were causing at the airport.

Nigerians took to social media to share complaints about the hardship the implementation had caused for travelers, and today the minister of aviation and aerospace, Festus Keyamo notified the press that the president had put a suspension on the law.

He also shared that the decision had come after reports that the newly introduced system at toll gates and other payment points around airports had led to long queues, causing many passengers to miss their flights.

The policy which was short-lived and barely a week in caused disruption for travelers and out of concern, the president made the decision to halt the policy.