The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Peter Obi Proposes Five-Year Single Presidential Term for Nigeria

Chude Jideonwo Speaks at London School of Economics Event on Strategic Communication and Land Restoration

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

Crime 101

A Los Angeles detective’s decision to pursue an elusive thief leads to one last heist for the thief who teams up with an insurance broker.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Wuthering Heights

When Heathcliff falls in love with Catherine Earnshaw, a woman from a wealthy family they face a series of tragic events.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Goat

A small goat gets a once in a lifetime chance to join the pro league and play roarball, dominated by the fastest and fiercest animals. Tired of being ridiculed by his teammates he makes the decision to revolutionize the sport.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Love And New Notes

Set in 1984, this movie follows the story of a man and his pregnant wife, forced to make difficult choices to survive financially. When the couple find themselves involved in a dangerous plan tied to robbery, they find their lives tied in even more chaos than usual.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

The Day You Found Us

A doctor’s obsession with a married man causes a silent unraveling in his family, and when an old murder case is reopened the life she carefully put together for herself begins to reveal cracks.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Joe’s College Road Trip

On a mission to teach his sheltered grandson about the real world, Madea’s brother Joe takes the college-bound teen on a chaotic road trip.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

State Of Fear

When São Paulo erupts in an unexpected wave of violence, a lawyer with ties to the underworld sets out to strike a deal with the police in order to rescue her kidnapped niece.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Night Agent

An FBI agent while on his duties of monitoring an emergency line answers a call that throws him into a deadly situation that involves the White House.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Back with a new season, this follows the life of an idealistic lawyer who runs his company out of the back of his Lincoln town car.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Love Me, Love Me

June’s fresh start at an Italian elite school after losing her brother doesn’t go as planned when she finds herself caught between a troubled fighter and his friend, Will.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.