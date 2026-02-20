Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (February 20th-22nd)

This weekend in Lagos is filled with events for a diverse audience, from art exhibitions to brunches, tech fests, and even movie club nights. There is something for everyone.

La Fiesta De La Margarita

This Mexican-themed event is perfect for people who enjoy immersing themselves in new cultures and features food, drinks, and music. It is happening on the 20th of February.

Karaoke & Game Night

Happening on Friday, the 20th of February, this event is perfect for lovers of competitive spaces and karaoke nights.

Songs We Never Forget

This group exhibition is the perfect way to spend your day as an art enthusiast, and it’s the perfect way to spend your day now that the Valentine’s Day festivities have eased up. It is open on the 20th of February.

Femme Flow + Brunch

Happening on the 21st of February, this is a women’s movement experience, wellness check, and brunch all in one morning.

Let The Singles Breef

This event is catered towards single people who want an opportunity to meet new people, play games, and eat good food, and it is happening on the 21st of February

Afrosonic Film Club

Back with their second screening of the year, in partnership with Alien Prose, this event is perfect for lovers of film and the arts and is happening on the 21st of February.

The Good Picnic

Perfect for people who enjoy a relaxed picnic environment and a fun day out networking, playing games, and watching movies, this event is happening on the 21st of February.

Scent Fest

Hosted by CB Fragrance, this event is perfect for frag-heads who love the chance to try new scents, and it is happening on the 21st of February.

Ponmo Is A Bird

This workshop is the perfect event for creatives looking to pick up more skills to sharpen their crafts, and it is happening on the 21st of February

Mindful Macrame

Perfect for lovers of creative spaces and events, this is a slow, calming creative experience happening on the 22nd of February.