Iran has been on a warpath for the last few days, and while it may seem as though the war is one that just began, there are layers behind it. The whole world is asking, “Who started the war?” “Who has public support? And “Who is on the winning side?”

In June 2025, the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) made an attack on several Iranian nuclear facilities and military bases, an attack that caused hundreds of casualties and lasted for twelve days. In a bid to retaliate, Iran launched attacks that were intercepted by the United States, which also went on to launch an attack on more Iranian nuclear facilities.

The response to that by the Iranian regime was to fire missiles at the U.S. base in Qatar. However, the war was short-lived after Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire under US pressure.

If they agreed to a ceasefire, why is there still a war now?

What Could Be The Reasoning Behind The Start Of The War?

Neither Israel nor the United States has released concrete reasoning behind the start of the war, which has caused people to speculate and believe it was the need to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon or a response to potential attacks from Iran first.

The ceasefire between both countries held until February 28th, 2026, when, in a joint attack, the United States and Israel launched “Operation on Iran,” an attack that not only triggered retaliation against both countries but also on their neighboring Gulf nations. A war that has now claimed the lives of thousands, including the former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei, his family; some other politicians in the country; and Israeli defense generals.

If you are wondering who the first casualties in the ongoing war were, reports have relayed that the first casualties in the war were over a hundred Iranian schoolgirls whose place of study was hit and who became casualties of the U.S. and Israel’s first attack. So far, Iran has reported a casualty of over 2000 people; they have been unrelenting with their fight back. Iran has launched a retaliatory attack against countries with U.S. bases, like Qatar, which was the first country to be hit in retaliation. Six American service members have been killed by Iranian strikes since the war began on the 28th of February, a number that is most likely on its way to an increase.

What Else Has Spawned Out Of This War?

Israel has launched an attack on Lebanon, targeting the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and issuing evacuation orders for dozens of villages, which has not done much, as there have been casualties. The war has also affected oil and natural gas prices, with a sharp decline in stock prices, especially since the Middle East produces both oil and natural gas. There have also been travelers stranded in countries affected by the war, and there have been no plans for Americans who were in the Middle East before the U.S. launched its attack on Iran. Travelers who were also in Qatar have been left stranded as the airport was one of the casualties in Iran’s retaliation against the U.S.

What do we think?

The conflict between Iran and Israel is one that has been brewing for years, especially due to the mass genocide Israel has carried out on other Arab countries for decades.