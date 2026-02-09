Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend 

The Nigerian entertainment space was filled with both positive and negative news this weekend, from an unexpected death, to marriage renewals and a survival from an accident. There has been news from all fronts.

Celebrity Designer Veekee James Announces She’s Having A Girl

Designer and influencer Veekee James who took to instagram and YouTube to share the story about her pregnancy with fans last week after months of speculations by the media has also shared the gender of her child.

The news was revealed at a baby shower party which was held in Dubai, with Veekee’s friends and loved ones in attendance. She also took to instagram to express her joy about having a girl child.

Afrobeat Singer May D Survives Life Threatening Accident

May D who is known for having great hits and being one of the early Afrobeat crooners shared that he was in a ghastly accident that almost cost his life.

While the singer escaped the accident unharmed, the vehicle he was in was overturned and crushed, with him sharing that his driver had fallen asleep which caused the accident.

Nollywood Veteran Actress Faithia Williams Loses Mum

Faithia Williams has announced the death of her mother. The Nollywood superstar shared the news to fans and supporters via her instagram in the early hours of Monday.

She also shared that she lost her mum on the eve of the birthday party she had hosted to celebrate her 57th birthday party, and was unaware of her mother’s death until the party was over, as the news was deliberately kept from her.

While the actress didn’t disclose the cause behind the death, she asked fans and well wishers for privacy and shared that details on the burial would be shared later.

Big Brother Naija Reality Star, Teddy A Debunks Domestic Violence Allegations

Teddy A who was a contestant on the Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ season and is married to a fellow Big Brother Naija star from the same season as him has debunked claims of domestic violence.

He debunked the allegations at an interview with Chude, and shared that the incident which happened in 2022 changed public perception of him and had an effect on his career.

Teddy A also admitted that he and his wife, Bam Bam who is well known for her role in ‘Love In Every Word’ choosing to not pay attention to the allegations that spread like wild fire then affected his image.

TV Host and Ex Reality Star, Ebuka Re-proposes To His Wife

Ebuka who celebrated his tenth year anniversary married to his wife Cynthia over the weekend shared that he also re-proposed to his wife with the two also getting a marriage renewal and a 10th year anniversary certificate from the pope.

The duo shared that these events happened while they were in Rome and the Vatican City.