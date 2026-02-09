Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Senate Calls Emergency Plenary as Electoral Bill Sparks Public Anger

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Announces Plan to Evacuate Nigerians in Lebanon Over Israel Bombings

Nigeria’s Senate has fixed an emergency plenary for Tuesday amid rising backlash over changes to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. The move follows criticism of lawmakers for rejecting a clause that would have required real-time electronic transmission of results.

Labour unions and civic groups have accused the Senate of undermining the credibility of elections. The Nigeria Labour Congress warned of protests and possible election boycotts, while a new coalition announced a mass demonstration tagged Occupy NASS in Abuja.

The controversy centres on the removal of Clause 60(3), which was intended to ensure the immediate upload of results to INEC’s portal. A joint House and Senate committee is expected to meet this week to resolve the dispute.

Nigeria’s president will travel to the United Kingdom for a two-day state visit from March 18 to 19, 2026, after accepting an invitation from King Charles III. He will be hosted alongside Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.

The British royal family announced that President Bola Tinubu will be accompanied by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu during the visit. The trip marks a rare moment in UK-Nigeria diplomatic relations.

Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga said it is the first state visit by a Nigerian leader in 37 years. The last was in 1989, when General Ibrahim Babangida visited and met Queen Elizabeth II.

Normal activities are set to return across Nigeria’s south-east after IPOB announced the immediate cancellation of the long-running Monday sit-at-home. The group said the order came directly from its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB spokesperson Emma Powerful urged residents to reopen markets, go to work, and send children to school, stressing there is no longer any reason to stay indoors. He warned that anyone enforcing the sit-at-home acts against Kanu’s directive.

The weekly shutdown began in 2021 due to Kanu’s detention and later led to economic losses and school closures. IPOB now says the era of Monday sit-at-home is over and calls for calm and lawful conduct.

Nigeria’s electricity regulator has said confusion persists over free power meters, stressing that only some government-backed meters are free. NERC chairman Musiliu Oseni explained this during a radio interview on Saturday.

According to him, meters supplied under the Distribution Sector Recovery Programme are fully funded by the federal government and must be installed free of charge. Customers should not be asked to pay any money for these meters.

However, Oseni said people who do not want to wait can still buy meters under the Meter Asset Provider scheme. He warned distribution companies against charging for illegal meters and said costs for free meters are recovered through tariffs, not upfront payments.

A presidential aide has said the federal government is taking Nigeria’s worsening insecurity seriously and is working actively to address it. Issa Niniola, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Protocol, spoke during the Oba Oke Day celebration in Osun State.

He described insecurity as a global concern, noting that threats from groups linked to the Sahel region have made the challenge more complex. Niniola said such problems take time to fix, but stressed that government efforts are ongoing.

The aide added that Nigeria is working with other countries to tackle terrorism. He also expressed confidence that the APC candidate would win the August 8 governorship election in Osun.